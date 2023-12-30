Recording threatening call that helped lead to arrest is legit in South Dakota, attorney says

Dec. 29—MITCHELL — You receive a phone call. On the other end of the line, a caller makes harassing or threatening remarks to you. Later on, your phone rings again and it's the same caller, continuing their threatening remarks.

You want to take action against the caller, so the next time they call, you secretly make a recording of the conversation and the caller's threats to you. You plan to share that recording with law enforcement or a state's attorney so they can take legal action against the caller. But is it legal to record a telephone conversation without the consent of the party on the other end of the line?

In South Dakota, the general answer is "yes."

"You can safely say that the country is divided between states that require both parties to a conversation to understand that they are being recorded, or only one party," said Jon Arneson, a South Dakota attorney who specializes in First Amendment law. "We're a one-party state."

An example of this would be the recent arrest of Cory Cumings, the owner of Mitchell Roofing and Siding. Among other charges,

Cumings is alleged to have made threatening phone calls to a victim, telling them he would "hire a hitman" to kill them, according to an affidavit.

The victim in the phone call recorded a conversation between themselves and Cumings, and the victim turned it over to law enforcement, resulting in a pair of misdemeanor charges against Cumings of one count of stalking and permitting threatening or harassing phone calls, which are each Class 1 misdemeanors.

South Dakota is one of many states that requires only one party involved in a telephone conversation to consent to being recorded, along with other neighboring states such as Nebraska and Iowa.

Specific regulations are laid out in

South Dakota codified law 23A-35A-20,

a subset of the codified law that deals with interception of wire, electronic or oral communications. The wording of the statutes deals primarily with what is prohibited under South Dakota law, but Arneson provides

a simple summary through his contribution to the website of Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press,

an organization that provides pro bono legal representation, amicus curiae support, and other legal resources to protect First Amendment freedoms and the news gathering rights of journalists.

"An individual who is a party to an in-person, telephone or electronic conversation, or who has the consent of one of the parties to the conversation, can lawfully record it," the summary reads.

Since the person making the recording is one of the parties involved in the conversation, that is all that is needed to legally record such a conversation, even if the second party is unaware they are being recorded.

In the case of the alleged call with Cumings, the victim in this instance essentially gave their consent by recording the conversation, it fulfills the requirements of a legal recording since the consent of only one party is needed to record such a conversation in South Dakota.

In lieu of an actual recording of a threatening phone call, Arneson said another course of action for the victim would be to inform law enforcement of the incident. Law enforcement could then obtain a legal wiretap through the court system to further their investigation.

"Even if you weren't in that kind of situation and someone is harassing you by telephone, you can go to law enforcement and they could get a wiretap through the court legally," Arneson said.

Laws become less clear when dealing with phone calls made across state lines. While some states have similar basic laws to South Dakota, others are two-party, or all-party, consent states, where both people involved in a phone conversation must give their consent to the recording.

In those cases, the person recording the call in South Dakota could, in theory, be subject to the two-party consent laws in the other state. Arneson said to be prudent, it is good to know the laws of the state in which the other party is connected to the call.

"You may find yourself being prosecuted in Illinois or wherever it might be," Arneson said.

Interstate phone calls can also be subject to federal law.

While the Federal Communications Commission itself has no rules concerning recording phone calls,

federal law generally adheres to the one-party consent model as long as you are one of the parties involved in the conversation. If you lack that permission, it could be construed as illegal wiretapping.

"That could throw a whole monkey wrench into it because of the fact it's a federal case," Arneson said.

Violation of the consent laws can result in various charges, depending on the wording of the law in each state and the specific violation.

Not all telephone call recordings are made with the intent of exposing illegal activity. Arneson said those intending to record such a conversation should be mindful of courtesy and ethical practices. Recording a phone call with a former business partner where highly-personal or potentially embarrassing subjects are discussed, for example, and publicly releasing that recording, could be taken as an invasion of privacy.

At its best, the law in South Dakota allows citizens to offer proof of what another person said to them without the other party being able to block the sharing of that proof.

"In our daily lives, we just want to make sure we can prove what somebody said to us," Arneson said. "It really is a pretty simple subject in South Dakota. You can do this, you can't do that. But we are one of the states where we are more permissive than you might expect."