Recordings of Morgan Stanley’s Passi Examined in Trading Probe

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. authorities conducting a criminal probe into how Morgan Stanley executives handle block trades are examining recordings of phone calls between the bank and outside fund managers, according to people with knowledge of the inquiry.

The recordings involve conversations between Pawan Passi, one of Morgan Stanley’s top equities executives in block trades, and investing clients, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing the confidential investigation. The use of such invasive information-gathering underscores how a civil inquiry opened by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 has escalated, with the Justice Department launching an inquiry too.

Passi, whose role in the probe was reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, isn’t the only person at Morgan Stanley whose actions are drawing scrutiny. The Justice Department has been seeking communications between clients and Morgan Stanley executives including Evan Damast, the firm’s global head of equity and fixed-income syndicate, John Paci, a senior equities trading executive, and Charles Leisure on the syndicate desk, the people said. Neither they, nor Passi, have been accused of wrongdoing.

Spokespeople for the bank, the Justice Department and SEC had no immediate comment. There was no immediate response to messages sent to Leisure, Damast and Paci. Passi, who was put on leave in November, also hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

Morgan Stanley, which has ascended to Wall Street’s top spot in block trading in recent years, is now at the center of a sprawling probe examining how bankers work with hedge funds and other buyers to privately carry out the share sales big enough to send market prices swooning. Authorities are also looking into the actions of money managers and at least one other competitor, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., people familiar with the matter have said. The opening of a probe doesn’t necessarily mean that civil or criminal charges will follow.

