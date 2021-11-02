Recordings show police interviews of Hogue in fourth day of trial

Nov. 2—The state on the fourth day of Rebecca Hogue's trial played numerous recordings of her interviews with law enforcement directly following her son's murder.

The recordings with investigators gave the jury an insight into Hogue's cooperation with law enforcement directly following the death of her two year old son Jeremiah "Ryder" Johnson, who was murdered by her late boyfriend Christopher Trent.

Hogue is charged with first-degree murder through enabling child abuse after Trent killed her son. Her son died in Trent's care on New Year's Day 2020 while she was at work. Trent died by suicide three days later.

The prosecution is trying to prove Hogue had knowledge her son was abused, while the defense maintains Hogue didn't know.

"I'm really mad at myself," Hogue told detectives with the Norman Police Department during an interview following her son's death. "I believed him when (Trent) said he must've fallen or had the flu."

Hogue and police had this conversation around Jan. 2 while investigators tried to find Trent. He was already charged with child abuse and first-degree murder but had yet to be arrested.

His body was found Jan. 4, 2020 in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Reserve.

"If he's found alive, he will be charged with murder one," said one of the NPD detectives. "If he does live, he will be brought to justice."

But Trent didn't live and now Hogue is being charged for the murder he committed.

According to Hogue, this wasn't the first time Trent had tried to die by suicide to avoid incarceration. When his parole officer in Tulsa told him that he was going to be "locked up" for a DUI charge, Hogue said he told her he drove to the Wichita Mountain Reserve and attempted. He was found by a park ranger, she said.

"He was afraid of being locked up," Hogue told detectives.

Hogue said Trent had shown her where he had attempted, which she told detectives to help them find him.

Throughout the interview with detectives, Hogue expressed confusion as to how Trent could have done something like this to her son. Hogue, a domestic abuse survivor herself, told detectives she didn't see any warning signs and said Trent constantly reassured her that he would never hit her or her son.

"I don't know what child abuse looks like, I've never been around it," Hogue told investigators at the time. "I'm not trying to cover for him. If he took my son's life, then his life deserves to be taken."

Another witness called by the state was former Department of Human Services child welfare specialist Kalyn McMahon, who was assigned to the case back in 2020. She testified to the injuries Johnson sustained prior to his death that were found on his body and photographed by Hogue.

"The most concerning one is the bruise on his ear," McMahon said. "That is a red flag for child abuse."

When the defense asked if she could definitivley say that injury was due to child abuse, McMahon said there was no way to fully prove the bruise came from child abuse, she said it's hard for a two-year-old to bruise their ear, making it a red flag.

The trial will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. in Judge Lori Walkley's courtroom with Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper presiding.

