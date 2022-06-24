Records: 2 teens, 16, arrested in connection with drug robbery in December that left man injured

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a botched drug-robbery that left a man injured with a non-lethal gunshot wound in his face, according to court records.

Jarkina McIntyre and Keston Williams, both 16, face the same charges: attempted felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm.

On Dec. 30, Tallahassee Police Department officers responded to a call reporting a person with a gunshot wound and fleeing suspects, according to court records.

When they got to the scene — 1500 block of Lake Avenue, off Lake Bradford Road — they found the man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured man told investigators he had previously sold marijuana to the pair, and during their latest drug deal McIntyre got in the backseat of his car, pointed a gun to his head and "demanded his property," a motion for jail custody said. "(One of them) ultimately shot the victim."

A struggle ensued and the injured man managed to take out his own handgun and fire one shot before the pair fled the scene.

Williams, suffering from a gunshot wound, checked into the same hospital as the victim, court records said.

Police interviewed him and determined he was one the the individuals involved in the robbery and shooting, according to records. They also connected McIntyre to the incident and questioned her.

She told police that, while inside the injured man's car, she got out before the shots were fired.

Nevertheless, police took the teens into custody and booked them at the Leon County Detention Facility without bond.

Forensic evidence revealed three guns were fired in the vehicle. One of them had Williams' DNA on the handle.

