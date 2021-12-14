Records: Alleged Reitz High School intruder facing three charges, including a felony

.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Posey County, Indiana teenager accused of gaining entry to Reitz High School in Evansville is being charged as a juvenile with a felony and two misdemeanors.

The 17-year-old juvenile appeared in Posey County Circuit Court on Monday and admitted to charges in a delinquency petition filed by Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers' office.

The charges include: Knowingly or intentionally interfering with the possession or use of Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp./Reitz High School property without obtaining prior consent, a Level 6 felony; making false statements about his identity, a Class A misdemeanor; and recklessly, knowingly or intentionally possessing a knife on school property, a Class B misdemeanor.

EVSC: Reitz student may have helped intruder get access to school

Posey Circuit Court Judge Craig Goedde released the teen into the custody of his parents and set a return court day of Jan. 10.

The teenager entered Reitz High School on Dec. 2 but was taken into custody after students identified him to school officials, according to an EVSC text and email sent to Reitz parents.

Two pocket knives were found on the juvenile intruder, who handed them over without incident, according to the EVSC messages.

Mark Wilson covers education and environment at the Courier & Press. Contact him at mark.wilson@courierpress.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville crime: Alleged Reitz high intruder facing three charges