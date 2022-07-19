Records: Assistant prosecutor received raises, praise in midst of rape investigation

Jul. 19—Before he resigned from his job Friday when rape and other sex crime charges against him were revealed, John C. Amos was one of the top attorneys in the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck — knowing Amos was under investigation over the last two years — allowed Amos to prosecute in some of the county's highest profile criminal cases and rewarded Amos' work with praise and pay raises, according to records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

Amos, 50, was indicted Friday on two counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition in connection to allegations from April 2013.

Amos declined comment in an email Monday and said he will be making a statement in the future. An indictment is an accusation, and charges must be proven in court.

Heck declined to be interviewed. His office released a statement saying Amos was placed on leave before he quit but didn't respond Monday to questions about when the leave occurred and why it didn't happen sooner.

Personnel records obtained by the Dayton Daily News show the assistant prosecutor continued working throughout most of the investigation, which started when the incident was reported in June 2020.

Heck tapped Amos to lead courtroom arguments last year in the case against Victor Santana, a man who was convicted of shooting and killing two teenage boys in a garage. Earlier this year, Amos prosecuted a case involving a Dayton triple homicide and a case in which a West Carrollton man was accused of killing a baby. Both cases resulted in guilty verdicts.

Heck rewarded Amos' work with pay raises, bonuses and encouraging comments, according to personnel records from 2020 and 2021 obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

In December 2020, Amos was awarded a $15,424 bonus. In June 2021, his annual pay was raised from $91,270 to $94,016. In November 2021, he received another raise to $107,452.

The second raise came "in recognition of the excellent work you have done," according to a memo from Heck.

Story continues

"Thank you for your continued hard work and for all that you do for our office, our community, and me," Heck wrote.

County payroll records show Amos received another bonus of $12,357 in December 2021. The Dayton Daily News also requested his 2022 personnel file, which wasn't available on Monday.

Personnel records show Amos received positive reviews during most of his career with the county, which started in 2000. His annual performance reviews note successful prosecution of several rape cases, most recently one in 2015 and four in 2013.

The charges against Amos stem from incidents alleged to have happened between April 19 and April 27, 2013, according to the indictment.

"The conduct investigated happened outside of the office during non-work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor's office," a statement released by the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said.

The county prosecutor's office in June 2020 was informed that a criminal investigation was underway. The office was informed in February 2021 that a police report was completed.

"Our office was not involved in any way in the investigation or review of the case. Mr. Amos was placed on leave, pending the outcome of the grand jury. We are shocked and dismayed to learn that an indictment has been filed. Mr. Amos has resigned, effective immediately," the statement read.

An outside county prosecutor was asked to act as a special prosecutor. However, the assigned special prosecutor left that office before completing the case review, and another county prosecutor's office was asked to take over the case.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said it will continue to have no involvement in the case against Amos.

A motion was filed in the case Friday afternoon by Amos' attorney, Charles Wagner, asking that a judge limit access to court documents.

"This case will most likely attract major media attention," the motion says. "This may jeopardize the potential jury pool and taint the proceedings. It is in the best interests for proper due process of both parties, that the public be restricted from access to the court pleadings until the case is concluded."