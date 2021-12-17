Records confirm former I Promise School Principal Brandi Davis struck student's mouth

Brandi Davis smiles as she discusses the upcoming academic year at I Promise School in July 2019 in Akron. Davis resigned as principal last month amid investigation of an incident in which she is accused of striking a student in the mouth.

Witness testimony and sworn statements leave no doubt that the founding principal of Akron's I Promise School, a nationally recognized model for trauma-informed education, struck a student in the mouth with her open hand.

While settling her sixth graders into the basement lunchroom on Sept. 22, former Principal Brandi Davis heard a boy shout as he exited the bathroom to rejoin his friends in the lunch line.

“Someone s--t in the urinal,” yelled the boy, who gave his account later that day, in his own handwriting while sitting beside his mother at the Akron Public Schools administration building downtown.

“I reacted and popped him with my hand on his mouth,” Davis wrote in her own short statement written shortly after the incident.

Davis appeared at a "Loudermill hearing" on Nov. 5, during which she was questioned about her actions so district officials could decide on an appropriate discipline. Before that decision could be made, she offered her letter of resignation Nov. 29.

'We want this thing to spread': LeBron James says others want to copy his I Promise model

The Akron Public Schools graduate and longtime employee desired to speak to the school board this past Monday before it voted to accept her resignation. Instead, she took the advice of her attorney, Ed Gilbert, who said he cautioned his client against making public statements that could be "misconstrued" while police, children services and state regulators investigate the matter.

Obtained from the school district through a public records request, the personal accounts of three students who witnessed the incident, Davis, district officials, the 11-year-old boy and his mother detail the trauma and aftermath of an act that cost a 22-year educator her job.

What happened?

After the open-handed smack, Davis asked the boy to call his mother from his cellphone, which lacked service in the basement of the I Promise building. So, Davis led the way to her office. When she arrived, the boy was no longer behind her.

Story continues

He'd been violated emotionally and physically, he recalled later that day.

“She didn’t say sorry,” the boy wrote in his statement. “And she hit me in front of everyone cause we [were] in the lunch line.”

Unaware of when the boy stopped trailing her, Davis entered her office and called the mother, who said she was already on her way, having received a text message from her son. Davis then went out into the hallway, found the boy and brought him into her office to wait for his mother’s arrival at 12:35 p.m.

Davis walked the boy to the lobby to meet his mother, who was too upset to speak with the principal at a school. She's considered staff to be family, she later told the Beacon Journal. In the weeks that followed, her family faced criticism on social media that the boy somehow deserved it.

The mother refused Davis’ personal cellphone number and an invitation to call when she’d calmed down. Then she left the school and drove her son straight to the board office to report the incident.

At 12:25 p.m., the mother and son sat in a conference room downtown with Director of Student Support Services and Security Dan Rambler, who asked the boy to demonstrate the hit.

“He showed an open hand slap,” recalled Rambler, who was given permission to photograph a cut on the inside of the boy’s mouth. These photographs, along with records of the disciplinary hearing, were either not provided or redacted in the records received by the Beacon Journal.

Rambler asked the mother and child if he could get the boy ice. Then he walked to the Subway restaurant inside the APS administrative building and returned with two bottles of water as the mother and son finished writing their statements, which Rambler forwarded to the district’s heads of labor relations and human resources.

Rambler acknowledged the emotional aspect of the incident and thanked the mother for her “calm approach in our conversation.” He said he would call Summit County Children Services and told the mother she should too, if she so desired.

Principal describes behavior as 'auntie mode'

At 1:21 p.m., Davis called her boss, Mary Outley-Kelly, district executive director of Elementary Education.

"I could tell by her voice that she was upset,” Outley-Kelly recalled.

Davis admitted to Outley-Kelly that she'd struck the boy. She said she'd gone into “auntie mode,” reactively disciplining the boy as she would her own nephew.

According to Outley-Kelly, Davis explained to Labor Relations Manager Tod Wammes that she used an open hand with her fingers hitting the boy’s lips. She asked if she would be fired.

Wammes could not say at the time.

After speaking with Davis, Outley-Kelly wanted to notify I Promise families and the LeBron James Family Foundation. Davis notified Summit County Children Services, as other district officials had, of the incident after consulting with her boss.

The principal explained the situation to her administrative team as Outley-Kelly took statements from two student witnesses. A third student witness had already left for the day.

More: Akron Public Schools shuffling principals to put interim leader at I Promise School

Then Davis returned to her office, which Outley-Kelly said a retired administrator would fill while she was placed on leave pending the investigation.

“And I walked her out of the building,” Outley-Kelley said.

Video exists of Davis interacting with the mother and being walked out, but cameras did not capture the incident, according to the records released this week.

Criminal, other investigation pending

Citing state and federal privacy laws, the county's children's services board and the Ohio Department of Education would not confirm or comment on possible investigations. Akron Police Lt. Mike Miller said, "the matter is still under review at the prosecutor's office."

"The investigation is complete or very near completion," he said, adding that more details may be available in the coming days.

Gilbert said Davis is "crying to get her story out there" but will not be making a statement pending the criminal and administrative investigations.

Her resignation letter expressed appreciation for the board and the LeBron James Family Foundation for "entrusting me with the task of leading the design and development of one of the most recognizable schools in the nation."

She was thankful for APS experiences that "provided me with a solid foundation of advocacy and community."

"With that, I will be seeking opportunities for more colossal challenges to tackle," she wrote.

Prior to her resignation, attorney Gilbert asked the district to consider the "totality of the circumstances" before judging, and possibly firing, his client.

Gilbert letter by Doug on Scribd

"As you are aware, Ms. Davis has an admirable and unblemished record with the Akron Public Schools," Gilbert wrote in a letter to Wammes three days after the disciplinary hearing. "Further, it is undisputed that Ms. Davis is the primary catalyst for the national accolades obtained for the I Promise School and its curriculum. I Promise is designed to assist marginalized students who come from difficult circumstances. These situations require significant nurturing and patience, which Ms. Davis has shown to this institution since its opening."

"However, Ms. Davis is human," Gilbert continued.

"Although this was a simple reaction to the child's inappropriate behavior, she is remorseful and apologetic for this contact. Unfortunately, some individuals in our community seem to exploit these circumstances for their own gain."

Reach reporter Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Former I Promise School Principal Brandi Davis admits she hit student