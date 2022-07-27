Records fall as Northwest swelters under multiday heat wave

CLAIRE RUSH
·4 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Free transportation to cooling centers and garbage pickup well before sunrise were among the steps being taken in the Pacific Northwest as the region hit the peak of a multiday heatwave.

Temperatures soared to 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) in Oregon’s largest city on Tuesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of a scorching spell that will be unusually long for this part of the United States. It was also a new daily record for the city for July 26, besting the previous mark set in 2020.

Seattle also reported a new all-time daily high of 94 F (34.4 C), breaking the previous record of 92 F (33.3 C) from 2018, according to the National Weather Service.

Elsewhere in Washington state, record daily temperatures were also registered in Bellingham and the capital, Olympia, which experienced 90 F (32.2 C) and 97 F (36.1 C) respectively.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions. Temperatures aren’t expected to cool in western Oregon and Washington until the weekend.

Under the sweltering heat, Matthew Carr spent his lunch break in a fountain in downtown Portland, Oregon. The 57-year-old works outside picking up trash for the city and had to find a way to cool off.

“This is pretty hot,” Carr said. “I can just take my uniform off, jump in there with my shorts for my break, and hang out for a good 10 or 15 minutes.”

Oregon health officials say there has been an uptick in the number of people reporting heat-related illness in emergency departments, and the number of those calling emergency services numbers for similar symptoms.

“Heat-related illness daily visits are above expected levels statewide,” said Jonathan Modie, lead communications officer at the Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Division. He said there were 32 such visits to emergency rooms on Monday compared to three to five per day before the heat wave began.

Portland officials have opened cooling centers in public buildings and installed misting stations in parks. TriMet, which operates public transportation in the Portland metropolitan area, will allow passengers who cannot afford fares to ride for free when heading to cooling centers.

Most of Portland’s garbage companies began earlier pick-ups on Tuesday morning, starting as early as 4 a.m. to reduce drivers’ exposure to heat and health risks. The early rounds will likely continue through Friday morning.

Multnomah County, which includes Portland, planned to open four overnight emergency cooling shelters starting Tuesday night so people who can’t get cool on their own could spend the night. The locations can accommodate a total of 245 guests, said Multnomah County spokesperson Kate Yeiser.

“We’re going to find space for anybody who needs it,” Yeiser said, adding that the sites have a “no-turn-away policy.” She said the county may open an additional overnight center on Wednesday if there’s high demand.

Many libraries are extending their hours, staying open until 8 or 9 p.m. to allow people more time to cool off.

Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.

In response, Oregon passed a law requiring all new housing built after April 2024 to have air conditioning installed in at least one room. The law already prohibits landlords in most cases from restricting tenants from installing cooling devices in their rental units.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during a 2021 heat wave that hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were elderly and lived alone.

While temperatures this week are not expected to get that high, the anticipated number of consecutive hot days has raised concerns among officials.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for large swaths of Oregon and Washington state.

Officials in Seattle and Portland have issued air quality advisories from Tuesday through Saturday, warning that smog may reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Cooling sites are open throughout Seattle, greater King County and throughout western Washington

___

AP photographer Craig Mitchelldyer contributed.

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Heat wave to hit Northwest as Northeast sees some relief

    The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave just as the Northeastern part of the United States will soon see a slight break in extreme temperatures. In Washington state and Oregon temperatures are forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. “To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University.

  • Seattle breaks record-high temperatures as Pacific Northwest braces for multiday heat wave

    The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a multi-day heat wave, with cities breaking records and preparing cooling shelters for its residents on Tuesday.

  • Flagstaff Garden Welcomes Monsoon Rain

    Monsoon rain fell on Flagstaff, Arizona, on July 26, as the local National Weather Service office commented, “Another day of numerous showers and thunderstorms with an enhanced threat for flash flooding.”Heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 40 mph were predicted for Tuesday in a special weather statement issued by the weather service.This footage, posted by the Museum of Northern Arizona, shows the Michael Moore Medicinal Garden, which is home to native plants found on the Colorado Plateau, according to the museum’s website. Credit: Museum of Northern Arizona via Storyful

  • Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

    María Eva Noble says she is carrying out the legacy of her namesake as she labors in a soup kitchen in a working class neighborhood of Buenos Aires. The soup kitchen where Noble does volunteer duty in the Flores district gives daily lunches to about 200 people and is run by an organization that also carries the name of the late leader. Seven decades after her death, Evita continues to awaken passions in Argentina as her followers believe her image as a champion of the poor is more relevant than ever at a time when inequality and poverty are rising as the economy remains stagnated amid galloping inflation.

  • Climate expert reacts to escalating climate change crisis

    Glen MacDonald, John Muir Memorial Chair of Geography, joins ABC News Live to discuss concerns about climate change as countries around the world battle scorching temperatures and wildfires.

  • Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

    In 1998, as nations around the world agreed to cut carbon emissions through the Kyoto Protocol, America's fossil fuel companies plotted their response, including an aggressive strategy to inject doubt into the public debate. “Victory,” according to the American Petroleum Institute's memo, “will be achieved when average citizens ‘understand’ (recognize) uncertainties in climate science... Unless ‘climate change’ becomes a non-issue... there may be no moment when we can declare victory." The memo, later leaked to The New York Times that year, went on to outline how fossil fuel companies could manipulate journalists and the broader public by muddying the evidence, by playing up “both sides” of the debate and by portraying those seeking to reduce emissions as “out of touch with reality."

  • Feds hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat

    The federal government hopes a new website can help people and local governments beat the increasingly deadly heat of an ever-warming world. Days after nearly half the country — 154.6 million people — sweated through a blistering heat wave, which for the West, hasn’t quite finished, the Biden Administration Tuesday unveiled heat.gov, which includes maps, forecasts and health advice. The government can’t lower temperatures in the short-term, but it can shrink heat’s death toll, officials said.

  • Week-long heatwave descends on Pacific Northwest

    Portland could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8C) on Tuesday

  • 8 unforgettable moments during the International Space Station's decades in orbit, from DNA research to making space tacos

    While Russia's role at the International Space Station may be ending, the ISS is still a shining example of international collaboration.

  • Mega Millions jackpot is third largest ever. Here's how to play and how much you could win

    If someone were to win the current $810 million jackpot, it would be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

  • Heavy rain prompts more flooding concerns for some in Flagstaff

    Rain storms in the area, which was impacted by two wildfires in recent years, are causing flash flooding, and cleanup efforts remain underway as more rain is forecast for the region. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.

  • Japan's police to take measures after wild monkey rampages

    What started as attacks on women and children, now include the elderly and adult men, officials say.

  • Japanese Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with heart failure

    STORY: Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, father of the current emperor, was diagnosed with heart failure last month.But his condition has improved under treatment.That's according to an official at the Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday (July 26).88-year-old Akihito stepped down in 2019 in the first abdication of a Japanese emperor for two centuries.He said he was not sure he was still up to the demands of the job.Heart failure is a condition in which the heart muscle does not pump blood as well as it should and can be treated.The Imperial Household Agency official said Akihito is living life as usual.A medic at Tokyo's St. Luke's International Hospital said heart failure is a very liveable condition and is not surprising for someone of his age.The Emperor Emeritus spent much of his reign working to heal the wounds of a war waged across Asia in his father's name.He marked the 70th anniversary of World War Two's end in 2015 with an expression of "deep remorse", a departure from previous remarks.It was seen by some as an effort to cement a legacy of pacifism under threat from conservative Japanese nationalists.A scientist by avocation, Akihito was the first heir in the Japanese imperial family to marry a commoner, Empress Emerita Michiko, whom he met on a tennis court.Akihito and Michiko were warmly regarded for their role in comforting the public in tough times.They were often seen kneeling to talk to people at shelters after disasters, an action seen as bringing them closer to the people.

  • Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner share Instagram criticism

    Reality TV stars share post telling Instagram to "stop trying to be TikTok".

  • U.S. Senate votes to advance sweeping semiconductor industry bill

    The U.S. Senate voted 64-32 on Tuesday to advance legislation to dramatically boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing in a bid to make the domestic industry more competitive with China. The Senate is expected to vote on final passage in coming days and the U.S. House could follow suit as soon as later this week. President Joe Biden and others have cast the issue in national security terms, saying it is essential to ensure U.S. production of chips that are crucial to a wide range of consumer goods and military equipment.

  • Pelosi Taiwan visit: Beijing vows consequences if US politician travels to island

    The Chinese military says it will not sit idly by if the US Speaker visits the self-governing island.

  • Amy Schumer Reportedly Buys Moonstruck Townhouse for $12.25 Million

    The historic Brooklyn Heights home features restored antique details and luxe modern touches

  • Brigitte Bardot Hair Has Gone Majorly Viral on TikTok

    3.8 million views—and counting.

  • Judge disqualifies Fulton County district attorney from targeting Georgia lieutenant governor nominee in election probe

    A judge disqualified District Attorney Fani Willis from targeting the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor in her probe into Trump and allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

  • Afternoon Briefing: Lightfoot unveils Soldier Field dome proposal

    Good afternoon, Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled three options for renovating Soldier Field today, including enclosing the stadium with a dome, in a bid to keep the Chicago Bears from departing for Arlington Heights. And Pedro Flores, a Chicago drug trafficker who along with his twin brother helped federal authorities build a case against Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, ...