Records: Fired Centerville officer sent explicit video while on duty

Sep. 16—CENTERVILLE — An explicit video sent while on duty and a sexual relationship with at least one person with "notorious reputation" for criminal behavior led to the firing of a Centerville officer, according to public records released Friday.

The Centerville Police Department announced on Friday that Officer Jacob Downs was relieved of duty from the department on Thursday after violating department general orders.

Public records released after a request was filed by The Ottumwa Courier detail that the department received information regarding alleged misconduct by Downs on Aug. 31. Downs was placed on paid administrative leave a day later on Sept. 1, officials had confirmed earlier this week to The Courier.

An internal administrative investigation was conducted and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted to assist. While no criminal violations were discovered, the review determined that Downs had violated multiple general orders over the course of at least one year.

The records detail allegations that include Downs sent "an explicit video while on duty in a police uniform to at least one person." This violated the department's "conduct unbecoming" rule, records say.

Additionally, the records say Downs "had a sexual relationship with at least one person who has a notorious reputation in the community for criminal behavior." The records released state this violated department rules for "consorting."

Additionally, the review found that Downs had violated department rules on ethics, and that his "actions and associations brought the department and himself into disrepute or ridicule."

According to a 2017 Iowa law, when public employees are fired, resign in lieu of termination, or demoted for a disciplinary action, government bodies must release the "reasons and rationale" for the action.

An advisory opinion by the Iowa Public Information Board released in 2018 said to meet the requirements of the law, government bodies must specifically say which law, rule or policies were violated and "provide at least one sentence about the behavior or incident that triggered the action." That explanation should include the date or dates of the alleged behavior, location and how it was discovered, according to the opinion.

Story continues

The Iowa Public Information Board is an independent agency of the Iowa government that helps educate and enforce Iowa's open records and meetings law.

Downs was hired in 2017 and had been employed as a patrolman and was paid $27.64 per hour. He was one of three officers who were ruled justified in their shooting and killing of a Centerville man in 2021.

Monday's agenda with the Centerville City Council includes an item for approving a "consulting agreement for police department review." A formal agreement or information was not provided in materials for the meeting, but two bios for individuals being considered to lead the review were. Those individuals are Matthew Mardesen and Raymond Reynolds. It's not immediately clear if the review is at all related to the departure of Downs from the department.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.