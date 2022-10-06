Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week

Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood will start his prison sentence on Oct. 14, court records show.

In July, a federal judge sentenced Underwood to nearly four years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in April 2021 of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of wire fraud and of unlawfully arresting a man.

Two of Underwood’s deputies were also convicted and sentenced.

Initially, the judge allowed Underwood to remain free pending an appeal but now, he has reversed that decision. In his ruling, Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. said the defense has not “satisfied the standard for release” even despite the pending appeal.

“Because Defendants’ other counts of conviction would remain valid regardless of the ultimate determination of Defendants’ challenge to Count 2, the Court need not address the merits of Defendants’ contention that the question presented is substantial and likely to warrant reversal or a new trial,” the ruling reads.

The judge said the defendants in the case are ordered to report to their respective prisons on Oct. 14, 2022, unless a later reporting date is ordered by the Bureau of Prisons.

