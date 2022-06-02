Records: Grandmother bought guns for teen prior to homicide

Jun. 2—Authorities say a woman illegally bought her teenage grandson multiple guns in the years leading up to him fatally shooting her brother this year at the family's West Side home.

Alberta Trujillo, 62, is charged in federal court with making a false statement in conjunction with the acquisition of a firearm and conspiracy in the case.

According to recently released court records, Trujillo told agents she had bought several guns for Domenic Mora since 2019, when he was 16, after he ordered them online.

Trujillo could not be reached and her attorney did not return calls for comment.

Mora, now 19, is currently jailed in the Jan. 12 shooting death of his granduncle, Daniel Trujillo.

Months earlier, according to court records, neighbors filed a restraining order against the family after Mora allegedly pointed a gun at them.

It is unclear if either gun used in those incidents was bought for Mora by Alberta Trujillo.

Albuquerque police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said detectives recovered a gun after the homicide, but they are awaiting the results of ballistics tests to confirm if it is the weapon used in the killing.

Mora had ordered a machine-style pistol in Alberta Trujillo's name before he was arrested, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in U.S. District Court.

With Mora behind bars, authorities said Alberta Trujillo planned to sell the gun to a relative of Mora's girlfriend, Monique Chavez, who is charged with conspiracy.

The investigation started Jan. 24, days after Mora allegedly killed his granduncle.

According to the search warrant affidavit, an employee of BMC Tactical told the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that Alberta Trujillo may have been buying guns for a "young, male family member who accompanied her to the store." Agents located a January 2020 police report in which Alberta Trujillo had bought a gun that was recovered from Mora "in association with suspected criminal activity."

Story continues

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office found the firearm, a black shotgun bought by Trujillo in October 2019, in Mora's vehicle after he was arrested at the age of 16 for allegedly leading a deputy on a pursuit on the West Side, according to a BCSO incident report.

Federal authorities said the report reflected a 79-day "time-to-crime" — the time between a gun's purchase and it being recovered by law enforcement — which is "considered very short and is potentially an indicator of criminal activity."

The time-to-crime rates in New Mexico have skyrocketed since the ATF began tracking the data in 2014, when 38 guns were recovered within three months of purchase.

In 2020, the gun recovered from Mora was one of 364 firearms recovered within three months of purchase.

As agents looked into Alberta Trujillo's background, they found she previously bought six guns — five from BMC Tactical — between October 2019 and August 2021. On March 5, an employee of BMC Tactical told agents Alberta Trujillo was coming to pick up a Charles Daly PAK-9 machine-style pistol that had been ordered online, according to the affidavit. Agents went to the store as Trujillo, Chavez and Chavez's relatives arrived in a group.

Authorities said Alberta Trujillo agreed to speak with ATF agents and "initially made a series of seemingly conflicting statements" before trying to leave. Agents followed Alberta Trujillo to the parking lot and found Chavez and the others had left her there. The affidavit states agents detained Trujillo and she told them she didn't buy the guns for Mora but he ordered them online in her name to be delivered to the gun store. She said she put the guns away and her grandson "obtained them on his own."

Authorities said she replied "I guess, yeah" when asked if Mora was the actual buyer of the guns. Alberta Trujillo told agents she had picked up guns for her grandson "three or four times" and initially lied to agents because she "didn't want to get in trouble."

Trujillo told agents Mora also made the most recent purchase online and had the gun delivered to BMC Tactical, according to the affidavit. She said she planned to resell the gun to Chavez's relative to "make some money" since Mora "left (her) with the bill."

Authorities said agents found messages from Chavez on Trujillo's phone referencing selling the gun to a relative and throwing some drugs to Trujillo for her trouble.