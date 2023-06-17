Records identify teen wounded, arrested in shootout at Wichita church hosting funeral

Police arrest records released Saturday morning identify the 18-year-old Wichita man who was wounded and then arrested in a gunfight Friday outside of a Wichita church hosting a funeral.

Demetrius Solomon Carter was arrested on eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

He was found just around the corner from the shooting at New Life Church and Outreach Center, which is at the corner of 11th and Oliver. The shooting was reported at 1:32 p.m Friday.

Police and a witness described the scene as chaotic, as one group pulled up in the parking lot, got out and started shooting and then were fired back on by another group. There was an unknown number of shooters between the two different groups, police said, adding they are looking for more suspects.

As of Friday night, Carter was the only person identified as being shot. Several vehicles and residences were hit as well. Police also recovered several firearms from the scene.

Police say the shooting was gang-related.

Howard Bryant was outside the Wichita church, holding his granddaughter and ready to go into a funeral, when about six people pulled up in a car, got out and started shooting, he recounted.

Inside, they had “started singing gospel song and (then) all hell broke loose,” he said.

Another group in the parking lot “started retaliating” by shooting back, he said.

Bryant ran his granddaughter inside and yelled at people to get down.

“Everybody is just shooting and ducking,” he said, estimating 25 to 30 shots were fired. “It’s a wonder a lot of people didn’t get hit.”

Arriving police saw a crowd of more than 50 people running in different directions.

“It was a chaotic scene when officers arrived there,” police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said. “There are a lot of (bullet) casings on scene.”

Initial reports indicated that two females had been shot and multiple people had medical incidents, possibly as a result of the chaos. But so far, the only reported shooting victim is Carter.

Another person who was thought to have been grazed by a bullet had injured themselves when they were running away and fell, Rebolledo said, and one person had a seizure.

Carter, who was shot in the right forearm, was “provided life-saving measures” and had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release. Records show he was found just around the corner from the shooting.

Rebolledo said he was seen by medical personnel and bandaged before being taken to police offices to be questioned.

The funeral was for 19-year-old Johnathan D. McPherson-Pickett, who died last month in a two-vehicle accident that injured eight people near downtown. Bryant said he was a friend of McPherson-Pickett, who he called his “little son.”

Bryant said he was concerned for his life when the shooting started.

“The violence has got to stop,” he said. “These shootings, these bangers, it’s got to stop … they don’t know what they fighting about. They don’t have no clue what they are fighting about. Cause you don’t like me, I don’t like you. It needs to stop.”

Pastor Fred Hayes Jr. wasn’t officiating the funeral, but said the group was using their facilities.

He said someone shouldn’t feel in danger at a funeral.

“My concern is not only that it happens at a funeral, but that it happens at all in our community,” he said. “It’s just crazy.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.