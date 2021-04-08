Records: Kansas lawmaker's blood alcohol twice legal limit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARGARET STAFFORD
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A powerful Kansas lawmaker accused of drunken driving had a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit and taunted the Highway Patrol officer who arrested him last month for allegedly speeding the wrong way on an interstate, according to documents released Thursday.

Kansas GOP Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop faces five counts, including a felony fleeing to avoid arrest and a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge stemming from his March 16 arrest on Interstate 70 in Topeka.

An affidavit submitted by Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Austin Shepley said tests indicated Suellentrop's blood alcohol level was .17. The legal limit is .08.

After Suellentrop, 69, refused to take a breathalyzer test, he was taken to a Topeka hospital. At one point, he called Shepley “donut boy,” according to the affidavit, and said the events were “all for going the wrong way.”

“While the phlebotomist was administering the blood kit, Gene Suellentop's demeanor becoming slightly aggressive in his tone, he made reference to physically going up against me,” Shepley said. “He looked me up and down, stating he played state sports competitively in high school. He stated he could ‘take me.’ ”

Suellentrop’s office said he would issue a statement later Thursday. His attorney, Tom Lemon, did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

Suellentrop holds the state Senate’s second-highest leadership job, and the majority leader decides which proposals are debated each day. He has stepped away from most of his legislative duties until the criminal case is resolved.

Suellentrop was not at the Statehouse on Thursday afternoon and will be absent Friday, according to GOP staffers.

In the affidavit, Shepley said he initially saw Suellentrop driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 470 and witnessed him narrowly miss another car. The trooper said he, too, had to swerve to avoid Suellentrop's car. The ensuing chase reached speeds up to 90 mph in the 65 mph zone.

Shepley, with help from Topeka police officers, eventually used a tactical maneuver to force Suellentrop to stop on Interstate 70.

Shepley said when he approached the car, Suellentrop looked at him with a “confused, frightened, blank” stare and did not respond to commands to get out of the car. The patrolman said he smelled alcohol inside Suellentrop's vehicle.

A Topeka police officer and Shepley removed Suellentrop from the car and placed him in handcuffs. The trooper could not understand what Suellentrop was saying because he was mumbling with slurred speech, according to the affidavit.

Because the car was stopped in a dangerous location, Suellentrop was taken to a state building for further testing, and the senator had trouble walking while he was there, according to the affidavit. Suellentrop refused to take a breathalyzer test, so Shepley obtained a search warrant and took him to the hospital for the blood test.

The Wichita Republican was released later that day after a Shawnee County District Court judge found during a first hearing that “pertinent information” wasn't included in the arrest report, meaning there was no probable cause to support his arrest.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay refiled the charges against him last week.

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas' senate majority leader called a police officer 'donut boy' after arrest following a wrong-way highway chase, court docs say

    Sen. Gene Suellentrop has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, a felony, and several misdemeanors in connection with the mid-March incident.

  • Nursery camera catches home inspector pleasuring himself with Elmo doll, MI cops say

    “Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions.”

  • MAGA Riot Lawsuit Against Trump Keeps Getting Bigger

    Anna Moneymaker-Pool/GettyA federal lawsuit alleging that former President Donald Trump, his lawyer, and far-right extremists at the U.S. Capitol conspired to deprive Americans of their civil rights by disrupting the count of Joe Biden’s electoral college victory with the Jan. 6 riot is expanding this week.Lawyers for the NAACP, which brought the suit early this year on behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), are set to file an amended complaint on Wednesday adding 10 new plaintiffs, two people familiar with the matter saie. The new plaintiffs will include other members of Congress, and the amended complaint is said to include additional information about the deadly Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., which then-President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani are accused of inciting, the sources added.The addition of new plaintiffs was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.Thompson’s suit, originally filed in February, accuses Trump of violating the more than a century old Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which makes it a federal crime to “conspire to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat” officials from holding office or carrying out their official duties.Thompson named the far-right groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys as defendants alongside and alleged co-conspirators alongside Trump.Trump named Jesse Binnall, a veteran of his campaign’s legal team and former National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn’s defense team, to represent him in the suit.The expansion of the Thompson suit comes as Trump’s post-presidency legal problems mount even as his party and the conservative movement have attempted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and deaths caused by the insurrection as quickly as they can.Half of Republicans Believe False Accounts of Capitol Riot, Poll RevealsTwo Capitol Police officers, James Blassingame and James Hemby, filed a federal lawsuit against Trump in late March over injuries stemming from their service at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The two officers, both veterans of the Capitol Police for over a decade, claim Trump “inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” the “insurrectionist mob” that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 and caused both men’s injuries.Blassingame says he has suffered head and back pain as well as bouts of depression as a result of his service during the attack, and Hemby says he is under the care of an orthopedist for injuries to his head and back by rioters.Trump has yet to respond to the suit or identify an attorney who will represent him in that suit.Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go FreeThe former president also faces a lawsuit from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has accused Trump, his son Don Jr., and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) of engaging in a conspiracy against civil rights by allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot.All of the suits are part of a growing parade of criminal investigations and lawsuits filed on a variety of matters that have dogged Trump, his family, his business empire, and his close associates in the months following the conclusion of his presidency. In recent weeks, the ex-president has privately griped that his enemies are going to be probing and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested after knocking on Gov. Kemp's door will not be prosecuted

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who attempted to gain access to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office as he signed a controversial voting bill into law last month, will not be prosecuted, an Atlanta district attorney said Wednesday.

  • Russia says it will keep forces near Ukraine, touts possible 'measures'

    The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would keep military forces near its border with Ukraine for as long as it saw fit and a high-ranking Moscow security official added it could take "measures" if necessary. Western nations have called for restraint after Ukraine raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near its border and violence rose along the line between Kyiv's troops and separatists in Ukraine's east.

  • On This Day: 7 April 1992

    In 1992, Princess Diana took Prince William and Prince Harry to the premiere of Steven Spielberg's pirate adventure, "Hook." (April 7)

  • Lance Armstrong's Son Luke Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old in June 2018: Reports

    Luke Armstrong, now 21, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after a party when she was too intoxicated to consent or defend herself, according to an arrest affidavit

  • Sidney Powell's defense in the $1.3 billion Dominion lawsuit may be used against her in Michigan sanctions effort

    Michigan is seeking sanctions against Powell after she claimed "no reasonable person" would have taken her election-fraud claims as fact.

  • Joey Logano will start first at Martinsville

    Logano became the seventh different winner in seven Cup Series races in 2021 when he won at Bristol.

  • Another Oklahoma murder conviction tossed, McGirt cited

    The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned another state murder conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Chickasaw Nation member Charles Michael Cooper was convicted and sentenced to life without parole for the 2016 death of Cindy Allen, who was found strangled inside her burned home in Pontotoc County on land within the historic reservation of the Chickasaw Nation.

  • The tobacco industry targets Black smokers with menthol. The FDA should ban it.

    About 85 percent of Black smokers use menthol brands

  • Ukraine's president visits Donbass as tension mounts with Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was visiting eastern Ukraine on Thursday, following a rise in tension with Russia over a long-running conflict. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donbass region. Russia says the troop movements are defensive and a senior Russian official has said Moscow has no plans to intervene in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014.

  • Speedriding a Deserted Ski Resort Is James Bond-Level Cool

    This French champion "speedrider" flying and grinding through a deserted alpine resort looks like something straight out of James Bond. The post Speedriding a Deserted Ski Resort Is James Bond-Level Cool appeared first on Nerdist.

  • American ex-priest accused of abuse in East Timor

    A former American priest who saved lives during East Timor’s struggle for independence is on trial in the tiny Asian country, accused of sexually abusing underage girls who lived at the shelter he founded. (April 8)

  • Lance Armstrong's son accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in 2018

    Luke Armstrong, 21, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2018. She told police she was drunk during the assault.

  • Belgium Police Seize Nearly $2 Billion in Cocaine After Gaining Access to Encrypted Phone Network

    Police in Belgium seized nearly $2 billion worth of cocaine after gaining access to an encrypted phone network used by those connected to the operation.

  • Ronan Farrow reveals bizarre threat from Oath Keeper who stormed the Capitol

    Journalist Ronan Farrow appeared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday, where he discussed a U.S. Capitol rioter who he interviewed.

  • Reds rookie Jonathan India keeps raking after taking scary fastball to the head

    The Reds rookie brushed off a scary scene at the plate and carried on the scorching hot start to his career.

  • Family of Calif. Man Who Died After Taco-Eating Contest at Minor League Baseball Game Sues for Negligence

    Dana Hutchings, 41, died on August 13, 2019, after choking on food during an eating competition at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California

  • NASCAR at Martinsville betting preview: Martin Truex Jr. enters as the favorite

    Truex has won two of the last three races at Martinsville.