Records of key meetings attended by Nicola Sturgeon about Alex Salmond scandal cannot be found, says John Swinney

John Swinney faces a no confidence vote on Wednesday - Pool/Getty Images Europe

Records of two key meetings attended by Nicola Sturgeon and senior lawyers about the Alex Salmond scandal cannot be found, her deputy told a Holyrood inquiry on Tuesday.

The First Minister and Leslie Evans, her most senior civil servant, met her government's counsel on November 2 and 13, 2018 to discuss Mr Salmond's legal challenge to the investigation of sexual misconduct claims against him.

But Mr Swinney on Tuesday told a Holyrood inquiry investigating the scandal that "we have not identified any record of minutes having been prepared or previously held by the Scottish Government".

In a reply to Mr Swinney, Linda Fabiani, the inquiry's convener, asked him whether the lawyers had been contacted to see if they held any records of the two meetings.

He said the only evidence of what was discussed was "a small number" of email exchanges, which indicate the focus of the meetings was discussing with counsel "adjustments to the pleadings for the judicial review."

The disclosure came ahead of a Tory vote of no confidence in Mr Swinney on Wednesday afternoon over his alleged refusal to provide the inquiry with all the Scottish Government legal advice he had promised.

Jackie Baillie, a Labour member of the inquiry, said Mr Swinney's claim no minutes were taken was "frankly laughable" and her party had "no choice" but to support the motion if further material was not forthcoming.

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, his party would also back the motion as the "Deputy First Minister’s shabby treatment of parliament cannot be ignored."

But the pro-independence Greens saved Mr Swinney from having to resign after stating they would oppose the motion, which they claimed was a "Tory plot" to try and claim a "political scalp." All the opposition parties would have to back it for it to succeed.

Mr Salmond was paid £512,250 of taxpayers' money to cover his legal costs after the judge Lord Pentland ruled the government's investigation into sexual misconduct complaints against him was "procedurally unfair" and "tainted with apparent bias".

The case was abandoned on the eve of a Court of Session hearing after the government admitted it had breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had “prior involvement” with two civil servants who had made complaints.

The Holyrood inquiry into the debacle was kickstarted after when Mr Salmond was acquitted of sexual assault charges at the High Court last year. A separate investigation is underway into whether Ms Sturgeon broke the ministerial code.

John Swinney’s position has become untenable.



He has disrespected parliament repeatedly, blatantly withheld key documents until after Nicola Sturgeon's evidence session, and tried to mislead the public.



We are holding the Vote of No Confidence this week. pic.twitter.com/EldzJ8rdp9 — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) March 7, 2021

On the eve of Ms Sturgeon's appearance before the inquiry last Wednesday, Mr Swinney published what he described as "the key legal advice" and claimed "all of this material is now in the public domain."

But he unveiled a further tranche of documents on Friday afternoon that showed the Scottish Government lawyers fighting Mr Salmond's judicial review had challenged Ms Sturgeon whether she wanted to "plough on" regardless of their warnings he would win.

The committee also pressed him to provide records of the two meetings but he yesterday sent a letter stating they did not exist.

He said the Scottish Government would "urgently" make checks on court orders and data compliance and then try to publish the email exchanges "as soon as possible this week".

Ms Baillie said: “It would have been nothing short of professional misconduct for those involved not to take notes. The Scottish Government need to stop the secrecy and pass over all the legal advice or people will think they have something to hide."