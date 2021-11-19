Records link Kyle Carruth to deadly south Lubbock shooting

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

Court records show that the suspect in a fatal shooting early this month in South Lubbock is William Kyle Carruth, a land developer and the ex-husband of the judge for the 72nd District Court in Lubbock and Crosby counties.

Carruth was identified in a Nov. 8 affidavit signed by Judge Anne-Marie Carruth, who wrote that she was "notified that my husband, William Kyle Carruth, is under investigation for the shooting and killing of his girlfriend's children's father after he attempted to pick up his children late Friday afternoon. My knowledge of the incident is very limited at this time and it is my understanding that the police are still investigating."

Carruth stated that she hadn't spoken to her estranged husband about the shooting but said she was "very concerned about his mental state."

William Kyle Carruth did not return a voicemail or an email seeking comment.

The affidavit was filed as part of Anne-Marie Carruth's counter suit in the couple's divorce. According to the counter petition, Carruth was asking the court to exclude her ex-husband from their 9th Street home.

Filings in the case show the couple, who were married in September 2009, separated in July. William Kyle Carruth filed for divorce in September and their divorce was finalized Friday.

The Texas Attorney General's Office is reviewing the shooting after Lubbock police officials on Tuesday turned over their files on their investigation.

A week before, Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek filed a motion with the AG's office recusing her office from the case, stating the "suspect is related to a Lubbock County elected official, who is also a potential witness."

Gov. Greg Abbott in January appointed Anne-Marie Carruth judge of the 72nd Judicial District Court in Crosby and Lubbock Counties to take over the seat for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022

Officials have declined to confirm the shooter's name and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police officials have said the Public Information Act prevents them from identifying the shooter, who is described as a suspect in a police report, because "there was no ongoing threat to the public."

The investigation stems from a 4:20 p.m. shots-fired call in the 2100 block of 90th Street, where responding officers found 54-year-old Chad Read dead at the scene.

Court records link the address to Kyle Carruth.

An initial investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an argument between Read and another man about a domestic incident that turned physical.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Records link Kyle Carruth to deadly Lubbock shooting