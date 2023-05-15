Records: Lexington homicide stemmed from attempted robbery. Perpetrator was also shot.

Lexington’s latest murder victim was killed during an attempted robbery, according to court documents.

On May 5, Lexington police were called to the 1600 block of Summerhill Drive regarding a reported shooting, according to police. Three people were shot. One of the victims, 16-year-old Michael Stinnett, was declared dead on scene.

The two other victims, both 19-year-old men, were taken to a local hospital, police said. Police charged Stewart Watson, 19, with murder and first-degree robbery five days after the shooting.

Court documents obtained Monday indicate Watson tried to rob Stinnett of a gun, according to court documents. He approached Stinnett, placed his gun on his chest and reached for Stinnett’s gun.

An altercation ensued and Watson shot at Stinnett. Court documents say Stinnett returned fire and Watson was shot.

Watson attempted to flee the scene but couldn’t because of his injuries, according to court documents. He was found lying next to a gun when officers showed up to the scene.

Watson was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Sunday. Jail records indicate he is being held on a $1 million bond on the murder charge and a $3,500 bond on unrelated charges.

Stinnett was a student at Bryan Station High School, a Fayette County Schools spokesperson confirmed to the Herald-Leader. A GoFundMe link was setup to help pay for Stinnett’s funeral expenses.

The scene of the shooting was along a bike path near the corner of Summerhill and Woodspring drives, which is just off Armstrong Mill Road near Seton Catholic School.

Stinnett’s death marked the city’s seventh homicide of 2023.

Reporter Karla Ward contributed to this story.