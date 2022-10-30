Records: Lying officers unpunished in 2018 inmate death

56
JOHN O'CONNOR
·5 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Three former Illinois prison guards face life behind bars after the 2018 fatal beating of a 65-year-old inmate in a case marked by the unpunished lies of other correctional officers who continue to get pay raises, records obtained by The Associated Press and court documents show.

Juries convicted Department of Corrections Officer Alex Banta in April and Lt. Todd Sheffler in August of federal civil rights violations owing largely to the cooperation of the third, Sgt. Willie Hedden. Hedden hopes for a reduced sentence — even though he admitted lying about his involvement until entering a guilty plea 18 months ago.

But Hedden’s account of what happened to Western Illinois Correctional Center inmate Larry Earvin on May 17, 2018, is not unique. Similar testimony was offered by six other correctional officers who still work at the lockup in Mount Sterling, 249 miles (400 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Like Hedden, all admitted under oath that initially, they lied to authorities investigating Earvin’s death, including to the Illinois State Police and the FBI. They covered up the brutal beatings that took place and led to Earvin’s death six weeks later from blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen, according to an autopsy reports.

Documents obtained by The AP under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act indicate that none of the guards has been punished for the coverup. Despite admitting their indiscretions, Lts. Matthew Lindsey and Blake Haubrich, Sgts. Derek Hasten, Brett Hendricks and Shawn Volk and Officer Richard Waterstraat have flourished — three have been promoted, one has been on paid leave, and on average, they’ve seen salary hikes of nearly 30% and increases in pension benefits.

Even if fired from their jobs now, they’d keep the extra money from salary hikes — tied to promotions or contractual agreement — and the accompanying boosts in retirement benefits.

Phone numbers associated with the officers are not connected, or messages weren’t returned. None has responded to a request through the Corrections Department to speak to them.

Corrections spokeswoman Naomi Puzzello said an internal review of the Earvin incident has been postponed until the federal probe is complete. She promised that Corrections will take “all appropriate steps” to punish misconduct. But it has no authority “to take past wages from an employee or impair a pension,” she said.

Banta and Sheffler are in federal custody, awaiting sentencing — Banta on Tuesday and Sheffler on Jan. 6. Hedden’s sentencing has not been scheduled.

Hedden testified in April that he ascribed to “the culture at Western” which called for roughing up troublemakers while escorting them to the segregation unit used to discipline inmates who break rules or threaten prison safety.

Western's warden was replaced in 2020 in efforts that Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last spring were a part of changing the culture, which also have included initiatives to address the use of force and establish a more affirmative approach to inmates.

Accountability, however, matters, too, said Jennifer Vollen-Katz, executive director of the John Howard Association, a prison watchdog.

“There is a disturbing lack of transparency around staff discipline when it comes to Corrections,”Vollen-Katz said. “It’s really hard to have faith in culture change ... when you have staff that behave like this and there seem to be little or no repercussions.”

The Justice Department also has a stake. Lying to the FBI is a felony. Timothy Bass, the U.S. attorney’s lead prosecutor on the case, said he couldn’t comment on whether there would be further prosecutions.

The officers whose stories changed only when the investigation intensified were clear about their reasons when testifying under oath at the trials.

“There’s an unwritten rule, the saying that goes around that ‘Snitches get stitches...,’” Volk testified, explaining his untruthful interview with the Illinois State Police the week following the Earvin incident. “You’re part of a brotherhood with everybody out there and you don’t want to be the guy that snitches.”

Lindsey was in charge of segregation that day and testified he saw Hedden, Sheffler and Banta bring Earvin into the segregation unit’s vestibule, where there are no security cameras. He was among several witnesses who reported seeing Earvin punched, kicked and stomped before motioning to Sheffler through an interior window to stop.

Lindsey told no one what he had seen. When the FBI called in late summer 2018, he lied for “fear of retaliation,” according to his recent testimony.

Since May 2018, Lindsey has been promoted and his salary has increased 42% to $105,756, according to records disclosed by Corrections.

Hasten, too, said he “was just scared of the retaliation,” adding that his wife also works at the prison. His salary has grown 17% to nearly $79,000 even after voluntarily changing to a lower-paying job at Western.

Hendricks and Volk were also in the segregation vestibule with Sheffler, Hedden and Banta. Hendricks testified that he was shocked by the violence against Earvin, who was handcuffed behind the back and face down on the ground. But when asked why he lied to investigators, he admitted: “I didn’t want to tell on my coworker.”

Hendricks has since received a promotion and pay increases totaling nearly 30%.

When state police officers talked to Haubrich, they were focused on rough treatment of Earvin that began in his housing unit. They were unaware that it had continued in the segregation entrance. But like Hendricks, Haubrich volunteered nothing about the brutality he had seen because he “was covering the backs of my fellow officers and brothers.”

Haubrich has been on paid leave from the prison since May 2018, watching his salary increase nearly 30% to $96,396. That’s also the case for Lt. Benjamin Burnett, escorted off the prison grounds days after the attack with Haubrich, along with Hedden and Banta.

Waterstraat, who’s been promoted with a 44% pay increase, didn’t come clean with authorities until faced with a grand jury.

___

AP Researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed.

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor

Recommended Stories

  • Convicted murderer accused of beating prison guard Matthew Tidman held without bail

    A dangerousness hearing was held Thursday afternoon in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn for Roy Booth Jr.

  • In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

    During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. It is believed that during the Day of the Dead — or Dia de Muertos — they are able to commune with their deceased loved ones. No one knows when the first observance took place, but it is rooted in agriculture-related beliefs from Mexico's pre-Hispanic era, said Andrés Medina, a researcher at the Anthropological Research Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

  • Death sentence sought for man accused of killing officer

    A prosecutor wants the death penalty for a man charged with killing an Indiana police officer. Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman made the request Friday in the case of Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, who's now charged with murder in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. Burton, 28, died Sept. 18 from her gunshot wound to the head after she was taken off life support Sept. 1.

  • Republicans Are Taking Bike Lanes Hostage In Their Quest To Stop A Progressive Prosecutor

    Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers likely can't remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office — so they're trying to strip him of his power instead.

  • US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan

    As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they've turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, about 20 Okinawan farmers and vendors came to Camp Hansen, a Marine Corps base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, bringing locally grown spinach, pineapples, big lemons and other fresh vegetables and fruits that the U.S. embassy said attracted hundreds of customers. U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, who proposed the event, said the market brought healthy, local produce to consumers at Camp Hansen, while providing Japanese farmers and businesses with new customers.

  • Bubba Wallace accepts penalty, wants consistency

    Bubba Wallace returned to NASCAR competition Saturday and said last week's one-race suspension was difficult, but he recognizes that the penalty was warranted. Going forward, though, Wallace wants NASCAR to be consistent in officiating. Wallace was suspended one week under NASCAR's behavioral policy for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson, walking on a live track and then attempting to fight the reigning Cup champion.

  • California revenues decline amid economic worries

    The good times might soon be over for California's government. There's now an 80% chance California will be about $8 billion short when its fiscal year ends next summer, according to the latest estimate from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office. Last month, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom blocked a tax cut for manufacturers, halted an expansion of full-day kindergarten programs and nixed unemployment benefits for immigrants living in the country without legal permission — all while citing the state's potential shortfall.

  • Here's why people who dislike Trump were allowed on the jury for the Trump Organization criminal trial

    Neama Rahmani said Trump's lawyers were already at a disadvantage in New York, where the pool of jurors was going to be mostly liberal to begin with.

  • 'He's the reason we're in this mess ...' Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Walker mocks Schumer

    U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker mocks Schumer, Democrats in Statesboro campaign rally.

  • Bangladesh beats Zimbabwe after last-ball drama at world T20

    Shakib Al Hasan and his Bangladesh players hugged, traded high-fives, and shook hands with their Zimbabwe rivals as they walked off the field Sunday to celebrate what they thought was a narrow Super 12 win in the Twenty20 World Cup. Back-to-back stumpings by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan on the last two balls from Musaddek Hossain seemed to do the trick, dismissing two of Zimbabwe's tail-end batters who'd needed five runs off the last two balls for victory. Replays showed Hasan gloved the ball marginally in front of the stumps before whipping off the bails to complete the dismissal of Blessing Muzarabani in what should have been the last ball.

  • Senate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are quitting

    Senate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are leaving the nation's corporate watchdog at the highest rate in 10 years amid a flurry of proposed rules, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday. The private letter dated Oct. 27 from Senate Republicans to the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, adds to mounting criticism that the U.S. regulator lacks the internal firepower it needs to accomplish its ambitious rulemaking plans. Gensler, a veteran Wall Street regulator who was chosen by President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has already clashed with Republicans over the watchdog's proposals on corporate climate-related disclosures.

  • Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears game time and broadcast information announced

    Oklahoma Sooners vs. Baylor Bears start time and broadcast info announced. via @bendackiw

  • Klobuchar says she doesn’t trust Musk after Twitter takeover

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Sunday said she doesn’t trust Elon Musk in the wake of his Twitter acquisition, citing concerns about a lack of content moderation to keep racist, antisemitic and other such material off on the platform. “Now that Elon Musk runs Twitter, do you trust him?” host Chuck Todd asked Klobuchar on NBC’s “Meet…

  • Palestinian gunman shot dead after West Bank attack

    STORY: The Islamist militant group Hamas has claimed the slain gunman from Hebron as its member.Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician from the settlement, whose Religious Zionism party is projected to place third in Israel's election on Tuesday, was unharmed.A settlement spokesperson said four Jews were wounded in the shooting near a checkpoint in Hebron. One of them, a middle-aged man, was later declared dead. It was not immediately clear if he held Israeli citizenship.Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said a Palestinian was also lightly wounded in the incident. The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said one of its crew members in Hebron was hit in the shoulder by Israeli gunfire. The Israeli military had no immediate comment on that.

  • A MAGA House candidate in Ohio was abandoned by the national GOP after questions about his military service. He could make it to Congress anyway.

    JR Majewski still has support among local Republicans. Asked by Insider why he painted a QAnon symbol on his lawn, he replied: "Why does it matter?"

  • Everything Mickey Joseph said following the loss to Illinois

    The coach had some choice words following Nebraska's loss.

  • Johannesburg LGBT+ Pride marches on despite U.S. terrorism warning

    Thousands of people took part in Johannesburg's first LGBT+ Pride march since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday despite U.S. warnings of a possible terrorist attack in the area. Marchers sang, cheered and waved flags in Pride colours amid a heavy police presence. On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it had received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people on Saturday in Sandton, the area of Johannesburg where the march took place.

  • Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77

    Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and a longtime family and children's health advocate, has died at age 77, her family said Sunday. Known as “Honey,” Alexander was surrounded by her family when she died Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville, her family said in a statement. While her husband was governor, Alexander led the statewide Healthy Children Initiative, which sought to provide prenatal health care for children.

  • Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash

    Vince Valitutti / Metro Goldwyn Mayer PicturesRon Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.“Even more than Apollo 13, Rush, and A Beautiful Mind,” he adds. “And they tested high.”Thirteen Lives, which b

  • German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur display

    Two environmental activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin's Natural History Museum on Sunday to protest what they said was the German government's failure to properly address the threat of climate change. “Unlike the dinosaurs, we hold our fate in our own hands," protester Caris Connell, 34, said as museum visitors milled around the display.