Records: Ma'Khia Bryant's sister sought help before shooting

  • Mourners are seen wearing shirts with Ma'Khia Bryant's picture as they arrive for the funeral for the 16-year-old at the First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, April 30, 2021. Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer during an altercation on April 20. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Mourners embrace outside of the First Church of God as they arrive for the funeral for 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio. Friday, April 30, 2021. Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer during an altercation on April 20. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Mourners gather outside of the First Church of for the funeral for 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio. Friday, April 30, 2021. Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer during an altercation on April 20. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Paula Bryant enters the First Church of God for the funeral for her 16-year-old daughter Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, April 30, 2021. Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer during an altercation on April 20. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Myron Hammonds, left, and Paula Bryant, father and mother of Ma'Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old girl shot and killed by a Columbus police officer on April 20, hold a photo of their daughter during a news conference Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Attorney Michelle Martin representing the family has called for full investigations into the teen’s fatal shooting by a Columbus police officer. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
1 / 5

Teen Killed By Police

Mourners are seen wearing shirts with Ma'Khia Bryant's picture as they arrive for the funeral for the 16-year-old at the First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, April 30, 2021. Bryant was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer during an altercation on April 20. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and FARNOUSH AMIRI
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The younger sister of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant called 911 a few weeks before Bryant's fatal shooting by a Columbus police officer, saying the girls had been in a fight with each other and she wanted to leave their foster home, records show.

“I don’t want to be here no more," the girl told a police dispatcher, adding that she'd been in the home more than a year.

The 911 call was one of more than a dozen placed from the Columbus foster home since 2017, most by Angela Moore — the home's foster mother — seeking help with foster girls who had left without permission or didn’t return after being out, according to documents and 911 calls obtained by The Associated Press through a records request.

Ma’Khia Bryant was shot four times April 20 by Officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman just seconds after pushing another woman to the ground. Bryant was Black and Reardon is white.

The shooting further heightened tension in Ohio's capital city over fatal police shootings of Black people, which has included three other high-profile deaths since December. A week after Bryant's death, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther invited the Justice Department to review the police department for possible “deficiencies and racial disparities.”

But Bryant's killing also cast a light on the state's foster care system, with an attorney representing the slain teen's family calling for an investigation of the system and whether girls in the foster home were properly supervised.

“The whole world has placed Ma’Khia on trial based on this one incident where they see her swinging a knife,” attorney Michelle Martin said this week. "But why aren’t we looking further and figuring out who were those girls? How did they get there? How did this develop so quickly?”

She added, "What trauma was not being addressed within the home? I mean so many questions that have to be answered.”

Bryant had only been in the home since February, but Martin said she had been in the foster care system for too long.

The treatment of Black children by Ohio's foster care system is already under scrutiny. Last month, a review ordered by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine found it was infused with racial inequity.

Among other findings, the children’s services system sometimes failed to value Black voices and experiences and poorly equipped foster parents to raise multiracial families, sometimes resulting in the children in their care experiencing racism.

The system also left foster youth unprepared for adulthood and foster parents struggling to help them, the report found. In response, the state has launched a new approach to recruiting and retaining foster parents and ordered caseworkers to take racial equity training.

Advocates say the review barely scratched the surface of the racial inequity that pervades every corner of the system.

“The foster care system in Ohio failed Ma’Khia on a number of levels,” said Dot Erickson-Anderson, administrator for the advocacy group Ohio Family Care Association. “It's a system that has been struggling for a long time with our image of what a family is.”

But Erickson-Anderson, who is also a former foster parent, said Franklin County, where Bryant lived, is actually one of the state's better counties in terms of working through the “racism that is embedded" within the system.

Records show the children in Moore’s care were all Black, as is Moore. Records involving foster homes and their parents are not public under state law. A message was left with Moore Friday.

In the March 28 call to 911 by Bryant's sister, the girl, 15, told police she wanted to be placed in a different home.

Informed that wasn't something police could do, “The Victim then became irate and stated that if she does not get to leave, then she was going to kill someone in the home,” a police report said. The girl was later taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

The 15-year-old sister attended an April 28 news conference calling for the investigations but did not make any comments.

Police took at least 13 reports related to foster children who went missing from the home since 2017 or other problems at the home, records show.

Among those:

— An 18-year-old woman telling police on Feb. 12, 2017, that she was going to kill herself because Moore won’t let her leave. Moore said the woman's biological mom was at the house trying to take her daughter.

— A July 6, 2018, report by Moore that a child in the home since March had left with a friend and hadn't returned.

— A July 13, 2019, report by Moore that two foster children, 14 and 17, had left the home.

— A Nov. 8, 2020, report by Moore that a 13-year-old foster girl left the house after an argument with the foster mother.

— A Dec. 9, 2020, report by Moore that she needed a 10-year-old boy removed because he was knocking things off a Christmas tree. “He’s 10 years old. He’s turning on me,” Moore says in a 911 call over the boy's screaming.

— An April 7 report by Moore — just two weeks before Bryant's fatal shooting — that a 13-year-old foster girl had left the home.

It shouldn’t be a surprise when children leave their foster homes because typically they’re not happy to be there in the first place, said Michelle Johnson-Motoyama, a professor at Ohio State University’s College of Social Work.

“Most children want to go home, regardless of what might have happened at that home,” Johnson-Motoyama said. “They want to get back to their friends, they want to get back to their schools, whatever is familiar to them.”

Two days after her shooting, Franklin County Children Services said it has an obligation to make changes.

“We are committed to ensuring that our programming and services most appropriately address the needs and concerns of those we serve,” the agency said. “We continue in our efforts to dismantle the practices that have historically created barriers for those who are marginalized, especially our children.”

The agency did not return a message seeking comment about the police records. The agency has called Bryant’s death “a tragic loss.”

A funeral for the 16-year-old girl was underway Friday afternoon at the First Church of God in Columbus, where two other funerals were held in recent months for Black people shot and killed by police, including for Andre Hill.

Critics of police use of force and witnesses of Bryant’s shooting — including Bryant’s father and grandmother — have demanded to know why the officer didn’t use other tactics to stop Bryant short of shooting her, such as deploying a stun gun.

But many use of force experts and even some civil rights attorneys have said the officer followed his training and may have saved the girl Bryant was attacking. The national Fraternal Order of Police called the shooting “an act of heroism, but one with tragic results.”

___

Associated Press writer Julie Carr Smyth contributed to this report from Columbus. Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Ma’Khia Bryant's funeral is held in Columbus, Ohio

    Mourners gather for the funeral of Ma’Khia Bryant, a teenager who was killed by a Columbus police officer.

  • TikTok user discovers bizarre ‘secret room’ after checking into hotel chain: ‘How long has this been going on?’

    A Best Western in Galena, Ill., is going viral on TikTok thanks to a strange hidden feature.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sues Biden over Mt. Rushmore July 4 fireworks display

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said Friday she's suing the Biden administration for denying the state permits to hold an Independence Day fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.Context: The National Parks Service denied the permits over tribal opposition to the celebration and potential risks regarding the health and safety of both the park and guests, citing the coronavirus pandemic and fire hazards.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: The governor, who is viewed as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, is demanding a federal court "expeditiously" issue a permit for the event to take place, according to Fox News."Mount Rushmore is the very best place to celebrate America’s birthday and all that makes our country special," Noem said."After telling us they’d ‘circle back,’ the Biden administration has not responded to our request to uphold the Memorandum Agreement between the State of South Dakota and the National Parks Service to host a safe and responsible national celebration and fireworks show."Noem claims the Biden administration has "departed from longstanding precedent and reneged on this agreement without any meaningful explanation."The big picture: The Independence Day fireworks display held at the national memorial last year, which former President Trump attended, was the first to occur in a decade, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.The celebration generated protests from Native American activists, who believe it was a desecration of land stolen from Native American tribes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Psaki Calls School Reopening Criticisms a ‘Distraction,’ Lumps It in with Biden Burger Conspiracy

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cast the school re-opening debate as a mere “sideshow,” pushed by Republicans to distract from real issues, during a Thursday appearance on the Pod Save America podcast. Psaki claimed that the press office is frequently combatting conspiracy theories perpetuated by Republicans in government, lumping in the Dr. Seuss controversy and the claim that the administration planned to ban meat with questions about why the administration has not been more forceful in calling out teachers unions for refusing to reopen schools. “Our focus is trying not to get distracted by side shows that are an attempt by Republicans in Congress to distract us, whether its Dr. Seuss…or even for a while it was school re-opening.” “We try to keep our blinders on,” Psaki commented. The response was prompted by former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer’s claim that “you have this totally messed up information ecosystem, you have Republicans who are actively engaging in disinformation.” “How are you thinking about how you navigate that on a day to day basis?” he asked. The press secretary replied, “It’s a challenge.” Psaki then jokingly referenced the rumors that Vice President Kamala Harris’s books were being distributed in migrant detention facilities along the southern border, an allegation which has since been debunked. “There was a whole day about whether or not the vice president’s books were being distributed through packages that were going at the shelters,” Psaki said. Teachers unions, particularly those in major coastal cities, have fought for months to keep teachers out of classrooms despite overwhelming scientific evidence that children are not at serious risk from COVID and do not transmit the virus in high numbers. The press secretary has been asked by reporters to speak to the teacher unions’ opposition to school re-opening at multiple past press briefings but has so far refused to commit to take a hard line on the matter. Psaki’s comments on the podcast come after President Biden announced Friday during an appearance on NBC News Today that schools ‘should probably all be open’ in the fall since there is little evidence of coronavirus transmission among children.

  • Paul Ryan: Trump debate will fade as new candidates emerge

    Since the chaotic end of Donald Trump’s presidency, the debate about the future of the Republican Party frequently comes down to a simple marker: Do you support Trump and his America First agenda, or not? Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan thinks his divided party – and history - will move on. The either-or debate over fealty to Trump “is going to fade,” the 2012 Republican vice presidential candidate said in an interview with The Associated Press.

  • Suspect Charged, Two GoFundMe Campaigns Created For Man Fatally Stabbed in Washington

    A college senior has been charged for the fatal stabbing of an Asian American man outside of an apartment complex in Bothell, Washington in what witnesses described as an “unprovoked” attack on Sunday evening. The details: Ian Patrick Williams, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and held on a $2 million bail on Wednesday after Bothell police found him in his apartment moments after the stabbing near the entrance of The Villas at Beardslee off 112th Avenue, according to Kiro7. Williams, who lives on the third floor of the building, allegedly gave him the finger to which Huynh responded by asking if he “flipped him off or waved at him,” witnesses reported to the police.

  • Why didn't onlookers stop Derek Chauvin? Here's what research really shows about bystanders getting involved

    An image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Darnella Frazier, third from right, filming a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck. Minneapolis Police Department via AP, FileThe most powerful evidence for the prosecution at the trial of Derek Chauvin was a video showing the then-Minneapolis police officer pinning a pleading George Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck until he grew silent and then died. On the witness stand, the teenager who captured the incident on her smartphone, 17-year-old Darnella Frazier, expressed regret for not doing more on the day of the crime. As a professor whose major field of research is the application of psychology and game theory to ethics, I believe that Frazier’s regret about not physically intervening illuminates two major points: First, a witness to a troubling situation who is in a group may feel a lesser sense of personal responsibility than a single individual. Second, someone in a group of people who can see one another may nonetheless feel responsible to act. The bystander effect The sense of diminished personal responsibility for people in a group has become known as the “bystander effect” – a phenomenon first described in the wake of a celebrated, infamous case. In a 1964 front-page story headlined “37 Who Saw Murder Didn’t Call the Police; Apathy at Stabbing of Queens Woman Shocks Inspector,” The New York Times related the gruesome story of the middle-of-the-night sexual assault and murder of Kitty Genovese, a 28-year-old bartender, near her apartment building. In recent years, academics and The New York Times itself have concluded that the report had significant errors – the number of witnesses was fewer than 37 and multiple people phoned the police. Reflecting on the notorious case long before these errors were known, social psychologists Bibb Latane and John Darley wondered if it would be possible to study failure of bystanders to act in lab experiments. In a 1970 book, Darley and Latane summarized that the chances of any one individual acting in a pro-social or helpful way is lower when responsibility is diffused among a number of people. Subsequent studies also confirmed that individuals are more likely to act when they feel they have the sole responsibility to do so. The bystander effect has been reformulated by game theorists as the “volunteer’s dilemma.” In the volunteer’s dilemma, a person, or a group of people, will avoid discomfort if any one of them takes a pro-social action with a small cost, such as performing first aid or fixing a clogged drain. Any one individual acting alone has good reason to take action – but if there is a crowd of, say, 20 people, the chance that they will do nothing and let someone else volunteer goes up. In the case of George Floyd, the bystander effect was complicated by the power dynamics at play. Chauvin was an armed white police officer, and Frazier and the other bystanders were unarmed civilians who were mostly Black, like George Floyd himself. Given that, it is reasonable to ask whether Frazier, if she had been the sole civilian witness, would have gone beyond recording a video to physically intervene – such as trying to pull Chauvin off Floyd. And it is also reasonable to ask whether she or any bystander should physically intervene in a situation where doing so might be extremely risky. What makes people act After Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter, people gathered on the street where he killed George Floyd. Brandon Bell/Getty Images What needs to be explained in Frazier’s behavior – and that of a number of other witnesses who also recorded videos or called out to Chauvin to stop – is not why they didn’t take drastic, risky physical action, but why they did take the steps to record videos and yell for Chauvin to stop. To explain their pro-social action, an advancing line of research on the behavior of witnesses to troubling scenes is helpful. That research suggests that having more witnesses increases rather than decreases the chance of intervention and that pro-social intervention by at least some in a group is the norm. A 2008 analysis by social psychologist Daniel Stalder of previous studies found that although the bystander effect is real, larger group size increased the probability that at least one person in the group would make a pro-social intervention. More recently, a 2019 article by psychologist Richard Philpot and four co-authors found that there is a greater chance that someone will act when there are larger numbers of witnesses to public conflicts. They also found that intervention is the norm: 90.7% of public conflicts featured one or more witnesses making a pro-social intervention, with an average of 3.8 witnesses intervening in each conflict. Compared with earlier research, their study is particularly persuasive, as it relied not on lab studies, but on examining surveillance camera footage of actual public conflicts between civilians (not between police and civilians) taking place in crowded urban street settings. The research was conducted in three countries – South Africa, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] As Philpot and his co-authors put it, in a line that presages what Frazier and several others near her did: “We found that in nine-out-of-10 conflicts, at least one person – but typically several – did something to help.” In trying to understand bystander ethics, the troubling phenomenon of diffusion of responsibility remains relevant. But it is also important to understand the more positive finding that pro-social intervention like Frazier’s by one or more people in groups who witness public conflicts is common.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Wayne Eastman, Rutgers University. Read more:Police officers accused of brutal violence often have a history of complaints by citizensDerek Chauvin trial: 3 questions America needs to ask about seeking racial justice in a court of law Wayne Eastman does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • St. Louis couple who confronted protesters back in court

    A St. Louis couple accused of waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer are due back in court Friday, when a judge will consider whether to send the case back to a grand jury to decide if they should have been indicted in the first place. A St. Louis grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, filed a motion this month seeking to remand the case to the grand jury, citing “bias” in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office that he said tainted the grand jury process.

  • Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Pictures of Travis Scott and His Daughter Stormi for Rapper's Birthday

    Travis Scott shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner

  • Jay-Z calls out cancel culture: ‘It’s unbelievable’

    “You can’t give someone a microphone for 24 hours a day and [have them] not think they have to use it,” Jay-Z told The Sunday Times. Legendary rapper Jay-Z did a rare interview with the England’s Sunday Times style section in which he talked about how his family navigated the coronavirus pandemic, among other subjects. The 51-year-old rap icon was asked if he thought cancel culture would end anytime soon.

  • Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault by ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Esmé Bianco

    Bianco first publicly accused Manson back in February after Evan Rachel Wood named the singer as her alleged abuser.

  • Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault, Sex Trafficking by ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Esmé Bianco

    Manson’s former manager Tony Ciulla and his management company also accused of trafficking

  • Judo judge draws strength from heading historic Japanese fireworks firm

    Akiko Amano, the sole Japanese judo referee at this year's Tokyo Olympics, has a full-time job that involves more heat and energy than a gold medal match: She is the first female head of a famed fireworks company whose history goes back 362 years. When the Kagiya company puts on a fireworks display, which can attract more than a million spectators, Amano oversees about 100 pyrotechnicians. Although the required skills are quite different from those of a judo judge, Amano says she draws strength from her work experience.

  • Prince Charles Is Looking to Shut Prince Harry Out of Future Royal Gatherings

    The royal family feud is ugly and it’s not going to heal itself anytime soon, according to royal insiders. After Prince Harry made his trip overseas to honor his late grandfather, Prince Philip, amid the Oprah Winfrey interview fallout, it’s evident that the rift runs deeper than one television special. Sources are now telling US […]

  • Tristan Thompson's Alleged Girlfriend Says He Made These Gross Comments About Khloé Kardashian

    Things just got a lot uglier as the story of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian continues to unravel. ICYMI: IG model Sydney Chase recently claimed that she and Thompson had hooked up in a podcast and then proceeded to give a timeline of their alleged relationship in a recent TikTok video. If that […]

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't ignore that Ma'Khia Bryant was holding a knife and seemed ready to use it

    A career criminal defense attorney says the officer who shot Ma'Khia Bryant appeared to be acting to save the life of a potential stabbing victim.

  • 'One god-awful mess': Biden lays border crisis on Trump admin's refusal to cooperate

    Biden also said in an exclusive interview with "TODAY" that he doesn't "think the American people are racist," but Black Americans are "behind the eight ball" in terms of opportunity.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Chicago police fatally shot Anthony Alvarez, 22, in the back as he fled

    The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has recommended the Chicago police officer who discharged his weapon be relieved of duty. Body camera footage was released on Wednesday showing Chicago Police firing a fatal shot at 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez as he ran away. USA Today reported Alvarez’s back was facing the officer, who fired multiple bullets.