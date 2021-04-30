Records: Ma'Khia Bryant's sister sought help before fatal shooting

The younger sister of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant called 911 a few weeks before her sister's fatal shooting by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, saying the girls had been in a fight with each other and she wanted to leave their foster home, records show.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

