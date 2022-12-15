Records: Man accused of threatening schools, police departments in several states

A man was arrested in North Carolina for allegedly making threats to schools and police departments in multiple states, court records show.

James McCarty appeared in federal court in Charlotte Thursday. Though he had moved to the state, he allegedly committed the crimes in Arizona, investigators said.

According to federal court documents, James McCarty is accused of making false threats by phone while in Arizona. He’s charged with 18 counts for incidents on nine different days, all of which happened in January through June of 2021, records show.

McCarty is accused of calling in bomb threats to several police departments and threatening to shoot two schools. The locations of the buildings are in several states: Georgia, New Jersey, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Ohio.

He’s also accused of using someone else’s identity to make threats, intending to cause “substantial emotional distress to [the victim] and an immediate family member” seven different times between April 2021 and June 2021. Those threats included allegations that he killed the victim’s wife and that he had shot the victim’s mother in the head.

He is accused of using multiple identities of people from different states, according to court records.

McCarty was arrested in North Carolina. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday and will be held in jail until then.

In court Thursday, a prosecutor called him flight risk because he’s moved from Arizona to New Mexico to North Carolina within past year. But the decision about whether he’ll get a bond will be made during Tuesday’s hearing.

