Records: Man killed in shooting at Tallahassee home owned by former U.S. Rep. Lawson's family

A Tallahassee home owned by the family of former Congressman Al Lawson Jr. was the site of a January shooting that left one man dead and two others injured, according to police reports and other records.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting the morning of Jan. 5 after someone reported hearing shots fired at the home at 609 Famcee Ave., just a block away from Florida A&M University police headquarters.

The house is owned by Lawson's son, Al Lawson III, and two family trusts, one in the name of the former congressman's wife, according to Leon County property records.

The former congressman told the Tallahassee Democrat that his son wasn't home when the shooting occurred but returned shortly afterward.

"He wasn't involved," Lawson said of his son. "He had somebody renting there."

Chris McKinney, one of the victims, died after being taken to a local hospital, police said. Two other men were treated for serious injuries from gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released an update on the incident and are still investigating the open and active case. TPD said they "identified all involved parties" that day, but there are still no arrests as of Tuesday afternoon.

Often when TPD uses such language, it indicates the case may involve possible self defense or Stand Your Ground legal issues. The department could not provide any additional details Wednesday.

"We've identified everyone involved in this incident so far and they are participating in the investigation and it is ongoing," TPD spokeswoman Heather Merritt said.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured inside a home on Famcee Avenue on Jan. 5, 2024.

Lawson, a Democrat who represented a swath of north Florida from Tallahassee to Jacksonville from 2017 to 2023, didn't know details about what led to the shooting. He said it isn't his son's house; he just lives there "on and off."

The last recorded deed to the house shows it was given to Al Lawson III in 2008, with Delores B. Lawson, his mother, and Henry M. Brooks reserving an ownership interest known as a "life estate."

Al Lawson III claims the property as his permanent residence through a homestead tax exemption, according to the Leon County Property Appraiser's Office.

A TPD log obtained through a public records request shows officers have responded to 65 incidents at the address since 2020. The incidents ranged from alarms, suspicious people and trespassing, to domestic disturbances, thefts and assaults.

Most recently, Al Lawson III was arrested April 3, 2023, on a charge of felony battery after a woman alleged he punched her in the face during an incident at the Famcee Avenue house, where she said she was renting a bedroom. Prosecutors dropped the charge on July 21, 2023.

In a court filing, the state said while there was probable cause for an arrest, it couldn't prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt because the victim couldn't be reached, despite multiple attempts, and there were no corroborating witnesses.

