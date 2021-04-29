Records: Man shot multiple times after asking suspect to not point gun at him

Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 29—A man is accused of shooting another man multiple times after the victim asked the suspect not to point his gun at him, according to court records.

Daniel Watts-White, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault, court and jail records show.

Police responded April 10 to the 4500 block of Germantown Pike on a report of a shooting, which happened following an argument in a stairwell outside a Dayton apartment complex.

The victim appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital and taken directly into surgery, according to court records.

Police found multiple 9mm casings, bullet jacket fragments and blood in the stairwell and breezeway in front of the complex.

Once the victim was able to speak with officers, he said he got into an argument with man named "9″ and that he was shot after they argued when he asked the suspect to not point his firearm at him.

"[The victim] stated he told the male they could fight, and when the male refused he turned to go back up the stairs," the affidavit read. "[The victim] stated the next thing he knew, he was shot in the back, turned and was shot in the arms, legs and stomach."

The victim identified the suspect in a photo spread.

Watts-White was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Dayton police and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

