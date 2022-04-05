Records: Mesa man accused of stabbing his father to death over grocery store trip arrested

Mesa Police Department

A Mesa man was arrested Friday morning after he admited to stabbing his father multiple times in his home near University Drive and Sossaman Road, according to police.

Police were called to do a welfare check at the home of 43-year-old Jason Jeschor after his father never returned from a planned trip to the grocery store together, police say.

Police were called again after phone calls and knocks at the door of Jeschor's home were not answered. They were also told that Jeschor was schizophrenic and off his medication, according to police.

As officers were preparing to force entry, Jeschor answered the door, police said.

Jeschor admitted to police that he killed his father after they arrived back at Jeschor's home after his debit card was declined at the grocery store. His father had refused to pay for the groceries. Jeschor said he used a "homemade spear-like object" to stab his father in the ear before stabbing him multiple times in the neck with a switchblade, according to police.

During an interview with police, Jeschor showed blood splatter on his boots and had the knife on him that was used in the incident. A search was conducted in Jeschor's home where officers found mop marks on the floor and Clorox wipes with what appeared to be dried blood on them, police said.

Jeschor faces charges on one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Jeschor was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail with bond set at $1 million and a court hearing set for April 7.

Reach breaking news reporter Adam Terro at adam.terro@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa man accused of stabbing his father to death over store trip