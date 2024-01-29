Records provide more details on Coronado girls basketball coach's arrest

Ashley James, the Coronado High School girl's basketball coach, reportedly told police last month she'd been drinking wine at home before getting behind the wheel of her vehicle to give her friend a ride home after she allegedly crashed her SUV into a police patrol vehicle earlier that night, according to police records.

James, 32, who has coached the Lady Mustangs since 2020, was arrested Dec. 22 by Lubbock police after officers responded to a crash with no injuries about 11:50 p.m. near 70th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Lubbock Coronado High girls basketball coach arrested, accused of DWI Friday morning

Responding officers learned that the driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan struck an unoccupied patrol vehicle parked outside a police officer's home, according to Lubbock police records.

The off-duty officer said he was inside the home and heard a loud bang and he went outside and saw the Tiguan driving away. He said he went back inside to report the crash.

Meanwhile, the officer's wife said she ran after the Tiguan and caught up to the vehicle in the 6900 block of Chicago Avenue. She said she told the driver of the SUV to get out of the vehicle and tried to open the driver-side door. But the vehicle drove away, heading east on 68th Street.

Officers found the Tiguan abandoned in the 6900 block of Bangor Avenue, the report states.

Police learned the Tiguan was registered to 22-year-old Taylor Dane Salsky, who has an address in the 4000 block of 68th Street.

Officers searching the area found a Ford Bronco occupied by James and Salsky, according to Lubbock police records.

The officer's wife was shown a picture of Salsky and she confirmed her as the driver of the Tiguan.

Officer's spoke with Salksy who reportedly requested an attorney and refused to speak to him.

The officer noted Salksy appeared to be zoning out and unsteady while standing. Her speech was also slurred and he could smell alcohol on her breath, the report states.

Meanwhile, another officer spoke with James and noted the smell of alcohol on her breath and her eyes appeared bloodshot. Her speech did not appear to be slurred, the report states.

James reportedly told the officer she was unsure what was going on. She said she had been drinking wine at home in the last two hours before getting a call from Salsky asking for a ride home.

James reportedly told the officer she had two or three "regular sized cups of wine" and that her level of intoxication was about three out of 10, with 10 being highest level of intoxication. She also reportedly told the officer she felt "pretty in control," and "I'm sure this will be great," the report states.

The report indicated James had difficulty with an alphabet and number cognitive test and during a field sobriety test was reportedly unable to keep her balance and her eyes appeared to show signs of nystagmus, according to the report.

James, who consented to a blood draw, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor. Salsky was also booked into the jail on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to leave information after striking an unattended vehicle, also a Class B Misdemeanor.

Both were released on bond later that day, according to jail records.

Police officials said the cases have been presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney's Office for review.

Lubbock ISD released a statement on Dec. 22 following the incident.

"This morning, Lubbock ISD administration received notification of an arrest involving a Lubbock ISD employee. Coronado High School Girls Basketball Coach Ashley James was arrested overnight by the Lubbock Police Department on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No further details are available due to the continued investigation of the incident.

As educators, we hold a position of trust in the community and we take this responsibility seriously. Lubbock ISD and Coronado High School remain committed to providing a safe, respectful, and supportive learning environment for all our students."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Records provide more details on Coronado girls basketball coach's arrest