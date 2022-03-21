Records: Mother in critical condition after daughter's knife attack in south Phoenix

A Phoenix police vehicle.

A woman is in critical condition in a hospital after her daughter was suspected of stabbing her mother multiple times as she drove to work last week in south Phoenix, according to court records.

Officials say Brenda Villela, 27, got into her mother's vehicle with a large kitchen knife at 3:30 a.m. March 16. She then waited nearly two hours to ambush her mother while she drove to work.

As the woman began driving, police said they believe Villela got into the vehicle's back seat from the cargo compartment before brandishing the knife, shouting obscenities and telling her mother that she was "going to know what it feels like," the court records stated.

Police said Vilella then grabbed her mother's arm and started stabbing her in the torso and abdomen before attempting to slit her throat in the area of Seventh Avenue and Elwood Street.

As the mother struggled for the knife, her vehicle moved uncontrollably down the road. The victim managed to grab the knife from her daughter, but the vehicle crossed the center lane and crashed into a tree on the west side of Seventh Avenue, according to the court records.

Multiple witnesses then told police Vilella and her mother exited the vehicle and continued to struggle over the knife. As they did so, the mother began shouting for help and asked onlookers to call her husband while she bled heavily.

After the short struggle, witnesses told police Vilella tried to flee after unsuccessfully trying to leave in the crashed vehicle. Soon after, the woman's husband and son arrived at the location and she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, records stated.

Vilella was arrested by police the next day.

While in the hospital, Vilella's mother told police she believed the incident was caused by a custody battle between her and her daughter. According to the report, Vilella's ongoing mental health issues prompted the Department of Child Safety to give custody of Villela's children to her mother.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Villela was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and endangerment. She is being held on $500,000 bond.

