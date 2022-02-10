Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don't list Trump's calls

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone during a call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. White House call logs obtained so far by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol do not list calls made by then-President Donald Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television. They also do not list calls made directly to the president, according to two people familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK and COLLEEN LONG
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House call logs obtained so far by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol do not list calls made by then-President Donald Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television, nor do they list calls made directly to the president, according to two people familiar with the probe.

The lack of information about Trump’s personal calls presents a new challenge to investigators as they work to create the most comprehensive record yet of the attack, with a particular focus on what the former president was doing in the White House as hundreds of his supporters violently beat police, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The people were granted anonymity to discuss records that have not yet been released by the committee.

There are several possible explanations for omissions in the records, which do not reflect conversations that Trump had on Jan. 6 with multiple Republican lawmakers, for example. Trump was known to use a personal cell phone, or he could have had a phone passed to him by an aide. The committee is also continuing to receive records from the National Archives and other sources, which could produce additional information.

The gaps in the records of Trump’s calls on Jan. 6, first reported by The New York Times and CNN, come as a separate House committee said Thursday that it is investigating whether former Trump violated the Presidential Records Act after boxes of presidential records were discovered at his Florida estate.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement Thursday that she was “deeply concerned that these records were not provided to the National Archives and Records Administration promptly at the end of the Trump administration and they appear to have been removed from the White House.”

The committee is focused on Trump’s actions that day because he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol. The panel is also interested in the organization and financing of a rally that morning in Washington where Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.” Among the unanswered questions is how close organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials.

In many cases, the committee may not need direct confirmation from the White House about Trump’s calls. Lawmakers have already interviewed more than 500 witnesses, including several people in Trump’s inner circle who may be able to fill in those gaps. They are hampered, though, by the former president’s claims of executive privilege over his personal conversations, which have prompted many witnesses to refuse to answer some questions.

The oversight panel is seeking communications between the National Archives and Trump’s aides about the missing boxes and information on what they may have contained. Maloney wrote a letter to the archivist, David Ferriero, seeking information on 15 boxes of records the National Archives recovered from Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Presidential Records Act mandates that records made by a sitting president and his staff be preserved in the archives, and an outgoing leader is responsible for turning over documents to the National Archives at the end of the term. Trump tried and failed to withhold White House documents from the Jan. 6 committee in a dispute that was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The former president said in a statement that following “collaborative and respectful discussions,” the National Archives arranged for the transport from Mar-a-Lago “of boxes that contained Presidential Records in compliance with the Presidential Records Act.”

“The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis,” Trump said in the statement, which added that the records will one day become part of the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.

The oversight panel wrote to the archivist in December 2020, as Trump’s term was winding down, detailing concerns that Democrats had about his destroying records in office.

The Washington Post has reported that Trump “tore up” data that was both “sensitive and mundane” and that the archivist has referred the matter to the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump violated the Records Act. The Justice Department, which would review the referral and decide whether to prosecute, did not comment.

The National Archives, in its own statements earlier this week, acknowledged that Trump representatives had been cooperating with it and had located records “that had not been transferred to the National Archives at the end of the Trump administration.” The agency arranged for the documents to be transported to Washington, D.C., and did not travel to Florida.

The archivist’s office said the former president’s representatives are continuing to search for additional records that belong to the archives.

“Whether through the creation of adequate and proper documentation, sound records management practices, the preservation of records, or the timely transfer of them to the National Archives at the end of an Administration, there should be no question as to need for both diligence and vigilance,” Ferriero said. “Records matter.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 investigators find gaps in White House call logs -NYT

    Investigators have not uncovered evidence that any official records were tampered with or deleted, the newspaper reported https://nyti.ms/3HJN5f9 on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the phone records and noting Trump was known to use his personal cellphone or other people's cellphones. The call log gaps may complicate House investigators' efforts to get a complete picture of the former Republican president's actions at the time his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

  • Report: House panel finds gaps in Trump's call logs on Jan. 6

    The House panel probing the Jan. 6 insurrection has found gaps in White House phone logs from the day of the attack, with investigators finding few records of calls that former President Trump made which are known to the committee, the New York Times reports.State of play: There is no evidence that the logs were altered, per the Times, and Trump is known to have routinely used his personal cellphone. But the lack of information has made it more difficult to piece together what Trump was doing du

  • Jan. 6 panel finds gaps in Trump phone records from White House log during Capitol attack

    The lack of White House phone records further complicates the Jan. 6 committee's efforts to determine the former president's role in the Capitol riot.

  • Colorado schools are political battleground as conservatives push change

    The political culture war is roiling Colorado schools.Threat level: At least three districts across the state — including two with new conservative board majorities — are looking to abruptly oust superintendents and leaders.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTheir motivations include support by these officials for school mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to implement diversity and equity policies.What's happening

  • Nigeria's Sharia police bulldoze four million bottles of beer in Kano

    Islamic police roll bulldozers over bottles in the city of Kano, where alcohol is banned.

  • Visitors warned of debris after house collapses into sea in North Carolina

    The National Park Service is working to coordinate the removal of the house and all debris but is warning visitors to be cautious in the meantime.

  • Macron refused Russian COVID-19 test before Putin meeting, didn't want to give Moscow his DNA: report

    French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly refused to take a Russian COVID-19 test ahead of his meeting with President Vladimir Putin this week, with his aides citing concerns that he did not want Moscow to have access to his DNA.Individuals with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Macron was presented with the option to take a Russian PCR test or to follow more strict social distancing protocols if he refused ahead of a Monday meeting...

  • Arab party leader in Israel rejects 'apartheid' label

    The head of an Arab party in Israel who made history last year by joining the governing coalition said Thursday he would not use the word “apartheid” to describe relations between Jews and Arabs within the country. Amnesty International last week joined two other well-known human rights groups in saying that Israel's policies toward the Palestinians within its borders and in the occupied territories amounts to apartheid. Israel rejects those allegations as antisemitic, saying that, among other things, they ignore the rights and freedoms enjoyed by its Arab citizens.

  • Book claims documents clogged White House toilet

    With National Archive officials asking the Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records, "The View" discusses reporting in Maggie Haberman's book.

  • The White House Reportedly Didn’t Log Some of Trump’s Jan. 6 Calls — for Some Strange Reason

    Who can say why Trump, who called people to Washington and told them to "fight like hell," would want to keep his calls private?

  • EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

    For the 12 months ending in January, inflation amounted to 7.5% — the fastest year-over-year pace since 1982 — the Labor Department said Thursday. Consumers felt the price squeeze in everyday routines. The Federal Reserve didn't anticipate an inflation wave this severe or this persistent.

  • Minnesota police barred from arresting journalists under settlement approved by judge

    A judge on Tuesday approved a settlement that will bar Minnesota police from arresting, threatening to arrest or using force against journalists, CNN reported.The settlement originated as a reaction to police behavior toward journalists during protests in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright.Journalists will not be required to disperse if police ask protesters to break up during demonstrations and officials will be...

  • The reported reason why that table between Macron and Putin was so long

    The reported reason why that table between Macron and Putin was so long

  • U.S. Capitol riot probe hits Trump trade adviser Navarro with subpoena

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol announced on Wednesday it had subpoenaed former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a key player in then-President Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election defeat. The House of Representatives committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Navarro who, according to public reporting, interviews and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election. "Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee's investigation into the causes of the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol," Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

  • Wall Street ends down sharply on fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices data came in hotter than expected and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fears the U.S. central bank will hike rates aggressively to fight inflation. U.S. Labor Department data showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years. U.S. stocks fell further after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the data had made him "dramatically" more hawkish.

  • Trump documents taken to Mar-a-Lago marked 'top secret:' report

    Some documents former President Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago residence were reportedly marked as "top secret," according to a new report by The Washington Post. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the Post reported on Thursday that some of the documents Trump took back to his Florida club after departing the White House were clearly labeled as classified, while some were marked as "top secret" - which is the highest level of classified...

  • Sarah Palin Testifies in New York Times Defamation Lawsuit: 'Hard to Lay My Head Peacefully'

    The paper says it worked quickly to address an unwitting error in an editorial about Palin after realizing what happened

  • Jan. 6 probe discovers gaps in White House call logs from day of riot

    Jan. 6 probe discovers gaps in White House call logs from day of riot

  • Another community organization puts support behind student involved in State High assault

    The 3/20 Coalition has started a petition urging the Centre County District Attorney’s Office to drop charges against a Black student.

  • Jan. 6 investigators find gaps in Trump White House call logs, sources say

    The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has found sparse call records and gaps in the White House telephone logs from Jan. 6, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. One source indicated to ABC News that the logs do not reflect all the calls they understand former President Donald Trump was making that day. It's public knowledge that Trump used not only his personal cell phone to make calls but also the phones of his aides.