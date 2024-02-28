Records: OK County commissioner who voted in favor of new jail site previously took donation from site’s owner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Records uncovered by News 4 show Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson received campaign donations from executives with the company owning land he recently voted in favor of the county purchasing to relocate the Oklahoma County Jail.

Oklahoma County Assessor records show the property, located at 19001 E Grand Ave, is owned by a ‘Garrett and Company Resources, LLC.’

Records News 4 reviewed from the Oklahoma County Election Board show William Garrett, who listed himself as a manger with Garrett and Company, made two donations to Davidson’s 2022 campaign totaling $2,900.

News 4 has extensively covered the controversy surrounding the county’s decision to move the jail to the site on E Grand, which is just a few hundred yards away from the city limits of Del City.

Members and leaders from the Del City community showed up to numerous Oklahoma County Commission meetings over the past several months to voice their opposition to the site.

They argue it is too close to schools and homes.

Del City leaders say even though the site is barely outside Del City, it would still have a major impact on the city, and strain the city’s resources.

Leaders from the Del City Fire Department, Del City Police Department and Mid-Del Public Schools all told commissioners at public meetings over the past several months that putting the jail at the E Grand location would burden the people they represent.

“Listen to the people. Nobody has approached us,” Del City Police Chief Lloyd Berger told Oklahoma County Commissioners during public comment at a recent meeting.

“A prison that close would cause pain, parental concerns and a loss of business,” Del City High School student Jevon Cooper told commissioners at another recent commission meeting.

“We do not have the resources to accommodate these changes,” Del City High School student Lilyana Reece said at that meeting. “Our city has worked really hard to improve our community.

Despite the opposition, earlier this month commissioners voted 2-1 to purchase and build the jail on the E Grand site.

Commissioners Myles Davidson and Brian Maughan voted yes. Commissioner Carrie Blumert, whose district includes the E Grand site, voted no.

“So our police chief, our fire chief, have all said our small community cannot take on anything else,” Mid-Del Public Schools board member Gina Standridge told News 4 on Tuesday. “And we’ve been offered no help.”

Standridge says the decision left her with questions.

“It’s just like, was there something, you know, more to the story,” she said.

Del City Mayor Floyd Eason had some too.

“Why aren’t the commissioners listening to their constituents,” Eason said. “I’ve not heard anyone voice say bring the jail to our community. Nobody says that. Nobody wants it. It needs to stay where it’s at.”

Throughout the process, all three commissioners—at one time or another—voted to remove the E Grand site from consideration, only for it to be added back later.

Commissioner Davidson put it back on the agenda most recently.

“We’ve looked at probably 30 plus sites,” Davidson said at a meeting after adding E Grand back as an option earlier this year. “But it always comes back to the Grand location.”

“He’s the one that seems to be stirring this pot,” Eason said. “He’s the one that seems to be putting this site back on the agenda. He is pushing for this site.”

The county is currently in negotiations to purchase the property from it’s owner, Garrett and Company LLC.

News 4 uncovered records showing an executive from Garrett and Company, LLC from donated $2,900 dollars to Davidson’s campaign in 2022, and listed his role with the company on his donation.

That rings alarm bells for people like Standridge and Mayor Eason.

“I just thought that there was a connection there,” Standridge said.

“It looks funny to me that he is the one championing and being an advocate for that site. And he is so enthusiastic for that site,” Eason said. “Why is he pushing that site so hard? It sort of makes you wonder.”

News 4 exclusively interviewed Davidson on Tuesday.

Davidson said he is longtime friends with the owners of Garrett and Company, LLC.

“I have known the Garretts for over 30 years, long before I got into politics,” Davidson said.

“Pat Garrett Jr. is actually a great friend of mine and has been for a very, very, very long time. I’ve known him longer than I’ve actually known my wife.”

He told News 4 their donation in no way influenced his vote on the jail location, and does not let any donors influence his decisions.

He said even Del City Mayor Floyd Eason—now one of the most vocal people against the E Grand site—donated to his campaign back in 2022.

Davidson argues that should prove he does not let his donors influence his decisions.

“If money had anything to do with it, I would tell you that the mayor of Del City also donated to my campaign and made a sizable donation,” Davidson said. “So if money had anything to do with it, it wouldn’t be down there.”

Eason made that donation before Davidson made his position on the new jail location public. He told News 4 his current feelings about Davidson.

“I don’t have anything good to say about Davidson,” Eason said. “I almost wish that I lived in his district so I could just vote against him now.”

Davidson says he only voted in favor of purchasing the property owned by one of his donors because it met more of the county’s criteria than any other location considered.

“It’s ideal when it comes to infrastructure,” he said. “It’s ideal when it comes to our scoring. It’s actually scored the highest on every single examination we’ve done on every single property that we’ve done, it has remained the highest.”

He told News 4 the property at has been on the county’s radar since the idea of a new jail was first floated in 2003.

“We’ve been looking at this for 21 years now,” Davidson said. “That’s a long process that they’ve gone through. And every committee has said the exact same thing, that jail is bad, we need to move out and then all of those committees were also aware of the same property where we’ve currently selected.”

News 4 asked Davidson if his campaign’s donors from Garrett and Company knew the county had previously considered the land they own for a new jail—and that Davidson supported that idea—at the time they donated to his campaign.

“Oh, no, not even close,” Davidson said. “So I’ve been in office for over, gosh, over a year. And I mean, I’ve done everything to stay away from that piece of property. I mean, I’ve offered I offered up stockyards. Why? That wasn’t good for economic development. I went after airport. I mean, I’ve gone after every other site avoiding the highest-ranking site.”

News 4 asked Davidson if he would support the county paying Garrett and Company anything above fair market value for the property—if that’s what it would take to get the company to sell it.

“We have our own appraiser appraising the property,” Davidson said. “They have been since last Wednesday and we’ll go into executive session. They’ll give us their rundown of what they think that property is worth, and that’s what we’re going to be and that’s where it’s going to go in no way, shape or form would I ever pay more for that property than it’s worth.

Davidson maintains Garrett and Company’s donation only made up a few thousand of the several hundred thousand dollars in donations his campaign received—and did not play a role in his vote.

“I will tell you that if you can be bought for a campaign donation, you have no business being a county commissioner.”

News 4 reached out to Commissioners Maughan and Blumert for interviews. Maughan said he had no comment. Blumert’s office acknowledged News 4’s attempt to reach out but did not respond to the request for an interview.

