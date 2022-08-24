RECORDS: Pair accused of carjackings, robberies, arrested and charged

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested two people accused of two carjackings and robberies.

Christan Young, 22, and Johnashia Batts, 19, are charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, carjacking, evading arrest, theft of property and employ of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony after just over 24 hours of crimes.

On Aug. 21, officers responded to a carjacking in the 900 block of Kelly Road where the victim said that he was sitting on his porch when a man armed with a gun approached him and demanded everything he had in his pockets just after 12:20 a.m., officials said.

The suspect took the victim’s keys to his black 2006 Lexus and fled the scene. The Lexus is valued at over $5,000, records show.

According to affidavits, on Aug. 22, officers responded to a robbery in the 3600 block of Mynders Avenue where the victims told officers that they were robbed by two people armed with handguns around 10:30 p.m.

The suspects demanded the victim’s phones, wallets and keys. The suspects fled in a black Lexus.

On Aug. 22, officers responded to a carjacking in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue where the victim said that he was getting groceries out of his car when two men armed with handguns demanded his 2011 Toyota Camry at about 10:50 p.m., the affidavits said.

The victim said multiple people were all unloading groceries from the Camry when the gunmen approached.

According to records, the victim stated that a third person got inside his Toyota while the two gunmen took cell phones from two other victims.

The three suspects fled the scene in the Toyota.

On Aug. 22, officers located the Toyota on Highland Street and Mynders Avenue and attempted to traffic stop of the car just after 11:30 p.m. but the driver refused to stop, reports show.

The individuals later bailed out of the Toyota at Kimball and Jonah.

After a brief foot pursuit, Young and Batts were taken into custody.

Both were taken to the Violent Crimes Unit for further investigation.

According to records, Young was advised of his rights, signed an Advice of Rights and agreed to speak with investigators. Young stated that he knew the Lexus was stolen when he got into the car with the other individuals.

Young gave a detailed account of his participation in the robbery and carjacking on Aug. 22, police said.

Batts waived her Miranda Rights and gave a statement admitting to her role in the carjacking and robbery.

Young is due in court on Aug. 24 and has no bond set.

Batts is due in court on Aug. 24 and has a bond set at $75,000.