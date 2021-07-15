Records: Police told Centerville schools April 1 of likely sex charges against worker

Jul. 15—Police told Centerville's school superintendent of likely charges against an employee at the high school the day that workers' resignation became effective, records show.

"I just heard from the CPD," Superintendent Tom Henderson wrote in an email to board of education members April 1 in reference to Bryan C. Miller, who this week and last week was indicted on several charges, including sexual battery.

"The personnel situation I made you aware of yesterday will likely hit the news tomorrow. The individual will likely be charged with one count of sexual battery," Henderson said.

The email is among documents obtained by the Dayton Daily News through a public records request regarding Miller's employment. His resignation became effective April 1, board of education records show.

Miller, 36, of Kettering, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to seven counts of sexual battery, the same day he was indicted for additional charges of tampering with evidence and two counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

Miller is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Centerville High School student in 2016, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman. His accuser is now 21, and the case was investigated by the Centerville Police Department, Flannagan said.

Miller was the Centerville High School Performing Arts Center technical director, a position that apparently has since been cut, and was named the 2017 Theatre Educator of the Year by the Ohio chapter of the Educational Theatre Association.