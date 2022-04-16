Records: Raymondville school trustee arrested

Apr. 16—SARITA — Raymondville school board member Johnny Guerrero is facing human smuggling charges after Kenedy County sheriff's deputies arrested him near here, jail records show.

Guerrero, 52, who was booked Friday, faces charges of smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, according to jail records.

At about 6:45 p.m., Guerrero was being released from the Kleberg County Jail after paying $25,000 bail, a jail officer said.

Officials did not have further information readily available late Friday afternoon.

Guerrero, who won election in 2021, serves as the school board's secretary, Ben Clinton, the school district's deputy superintendent, said.

"I am aware of the incident that occurred with board Secretary Johnny Guerrero," Superintendent Stetson Roane stated Friday. "Raymondville ISD holds its board of trustees to the highest ethical standards and I am closely monitoring this legal matter."

Clinton said school district attorney Gustavo Acevedo declined to release Guerrero's private phone number.

[email protected]