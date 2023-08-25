Records requests ignored, but Bloomfield shooting labeled justified

Aug. 24—BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County Attorney has ruled that a Bloomfield police officer was legally justified when he shot and injured a teen during a July traffic stop. However, the police department has not responded to public records requests for video and other information related to the shooting.

Davis County Attorney Rick Lynch reached the decision in a legal opinion issued on Aug. 8. The Ottumwa Courier was not provided with a copy of the report until the newspaper sent a request to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for an update on the investigation Thursday, but the decision was reported by the Bloomfield Democrat last week.

The report identifies the 17-year-old teen who was shot only by the initials J.M.

Soon after the July 26 shooting was reported, the Ottumwa Courier filed a public records request seeking video of the shooting and other information to Bloomfield Police Chief Zach Dunlavy. The Courier followed up on its request Wednesday but hasn't received a response.

Lynch's report states the officer had a working body-worn camera and dash camera that captured video of the incident and was working correctly at the time.

According to Lynch's review of evidence collected by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation who reviewed the shooting, Bloomfield Police Officer Jared Wittmaack pulled over a white Ford Mustang in the 400 block of East Arkansas.

The teen, who was related to the Mustang's driver, approached the scene and stood off to the side, moving at one point at the officer's request to stay out of the road.

As the officer spoke with the Mustang's driver outside of the car, the review stated that the teen became increasingly agitated with the officer. The driver attempted to calm the teen down, but the teen continued to walk toward the officer eventually pushing the driver to the ground.

As the officer retreated backwards he deployed a stun gun on the teen, causing the teen to fall to the ground. The teen, ignoring commands to put his hands behind his back, returned to his feet and moved toward the officer again.

After, the officer ended up on the ground with the teen on top, and the officer fired his gun at the teen striking him, according to the attorney's report.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Mustang were identified. The vehicle was pulled over after a concerned citizen reported it for erratic driving around town. The review and police haven't said whether the driver faced any further charges or investigation.

Because the shooting was ruled legally justified, Wittmaack will not face criminal charges, and Lynch writes the investigation is considered closed.

