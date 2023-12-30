Records reveal investigation that led to deadly confrontation in Pawcatuck

Dec. 29—STONINGTON — Police had been searching for Vaughn Malloy, the 42-year-old who was shot and killed in a Dec. 21 confrontation with police in Pawcatuck, for months before a pair of Norwich investigators found his Instagram profile page.

Malloy, going by the name "Boulevard Malloy" with an Instagram profile page called real_life_demon187, had been posting photos of himself at different places like the VFW Post 189 in New London on July 23 and the Game Time Sports Bar in Groton on July 16, a search warrant affidavit obtained by The Day shows.

The search warrant for the multi-family residence at 69 Mechanic St., signed on Dec. 21, reveals some details about the investigation that led to the police confrontation with and death of Malloy, along with the shooting death of a state police K9.

Malloy was wanted by Norwich police in connection with an April 28, 2022 shooting at an apartment at 112 River Ave. in Norwich in which police said he shot into an apartment and hit a woman there. He was also wanted for a violation of his probation and failing to show up for his pending court cases.

The charges related to the Norwich shooting included first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm and first-degree criminal mischief, records show. The case also caught the attention of the State Police Violent Crime Task Force, whose members include Norwich Police Officers Christopher Nott and Officer Nathan O'Keefe.

Police obtained a search warrant that allowed them to track Malloy's Instagram records to an IP address at 69 Mechanic St., Unit A, in Pawcatuck. Police had set up surveillance at the Mechanic Street location by Nov. 21, presumably a camera outside the home, and had reviewed footage of a man who appeared to be Malloy enter and exit the home on multiple occasions.

On one occasion, police said surveillance footage captures Malloy, wearing a robe and slippers, walk to a car parked in the driveway and hand something to the car's occupant and walk back inside, a move police said was "consistent with the street level sales of narcotics."

Among Malloy's past criminal convictions is a felony drug sales offense dating back to 2016 in Norwich. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison for that conviction.

Police reviewed footage up to Dec. 20, a day before Malloy was shot and killed, noting there was no sign of Malloy leaving the Mechanic Street home. A judge signed off on the search warrant for the home on Dec. 21.

At 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, numerous law enforcement officials gathered outside the home, calling for Malloy to give him self up. When police smashed in the front door with a ram attached to the front of an armored vehicle, police said Malloy ran from a rear door carrying a handgun.

When he reached Mechanic Street, police fired at him numerous times after they say he shot at the police K9 chasing him.

Malloy's death is part of an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Inspector General who will determine whether police were justified in using deadly force.

