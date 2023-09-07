Records show 4 people arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting have juvenile criminal histories

A fourth person was arrested this week on charges connected to a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a 19-year-old man and 6-year-old girl in Orlando.

Police said they arrested Brandon Picket, 17 and Kny Adams, 17, Raymond Bowery Jr., 18, and Nico Brown, 15, on charges of first-degree homicide related to the shooting.

According to a news release, officers responded to 1141 Poppy Ave. around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 29 for reports of two people shot from a passing car.

One of the victims, 6-year-old Ajahliyah Hashim, was shot inside her living room and was taken to the hospital. She died on Aug. 30 from her injuries. Hashim’s mother was also shot and is still in the hospital.

A third gunshot victim, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, died at the hospital.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show they all four people arrested in the shooting have juvenile criminal histories.

Adams had previous weapons and theft charges, Picket had battery and weapons charges, while Bowery Jr. had multiple burglary and weapons charges.

Brown has the longest list of charges, starting at 12 years old, including multiple burglaries, grand theft, gun, high-speed chase, carjacking and battery charges.

Former Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said the juvenile justice system was not designed to deal with repeat offenders and juveniles who commit violent crimes.

“When they commit violent crimes, in most instances, you have to treat them like adults,” he said.

Perry Jr. said it is the only way young criminals will get the help they need and not become repeat offenders.

“I think the juvenile justice system should be revamped to catch them early and give them the programs that are successful,” he said. “But the programs that are currently in place, their success rate is not very well.”

He believes much of gun violence is gang-related, and some reform begins with law enforcement before the juveniles are even arrested.

One suggestion is dismantling gangs with charges that carry more weight and harsher punishments.

“They’re going to have to start looking at filing Rico Actions against these gang members, and that’s the only way that you’re going to neutralize that,” Perry Jr. said.

He said offering young people a safe haven away from the streets is also the next step but from a law enforcement standpoint.

We have contacted OPD to find out if they expect to make any more arrests in connection with this shooting.

Police said they will continue investigating the shooting, as they believe the 6-year-old and the mother were not the intended targets.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Orlando Police Homicide Unit or leave an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

