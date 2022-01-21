Records Show Record Calls In 2021 For Tolland Responders

TOLLAND, CT — The year 2021 was a record-setting one for the Tolland Fire Department in terms of calls for service.

There was an increase of nearly 400 calls for service from the 2020 total.

Fire Chief John Littell said the year began slowly with restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic still lingering and fewer folks commuting. Things picked up, though, and the department wound up with 2,354 calls for 2021.

The 2020 total was 1,972.

"Amazingly, the increase seems to be continuing, as we have seen three times the call volume in the last week than last year," Littell said the first week in January. "Be safe out there, everyone."

The calls for the first week on January totaled 51, compared to 17 in the same week a year earlier.





This article originally appeared on the Tolland Patch