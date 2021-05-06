Records: Speed likely factor in fatal Arizona tour bus crash

  • This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour bus that crashed, Jan. 22, 2021, in Dolan Springs, Ariz. A crash report on the tour bus that flipped on the way to the west end of the Grand Canyon, killing one passenger, doesn't draw any conclusion about the cause but points to speed as a factor. Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Comedy On Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment, over ruts and rocks, and hit Joshua trees Jan. 22. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)
  • This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour bus that crashed, Jan. 22, 2021, in Dolan Springs, Ariz. A crash report on the tour bus that flipped on the way to the west end of the Grand Canyon, killing one passenger, doesn't draw any conclusion about the cause but points to speed as a factor. Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Comedy On Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment, over ruts and rocks, and hit Joshua trees Jan. 22. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)
1 / 2

Fatal Bus Crash Report

This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour bus that crashed, Jan. 22, 2021, in Dolan Springs, Ariz. A crash report on the tour bus that flipped on the way to the west end of the Grand Canyon, killing one passenger, doesn't draw any conclusion about the cause but points to speed as a factor. Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Comedy On Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment, over ruts and rocks, and hit Joshua trees Jan. 22. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office via AP)
FELICIA FONSECA and JACQUES BILLEAUD
·4 min read

A tour bus on its way to the Grand Canyon was speeding when it flipped on its side, killing one passenger while injuring dozens, according to an investigative report that stops short of drawing conclusions about the cause of the crash.

Four dozen people from across the country were on the bus operated by Las Vegas-based Comedy On Deck Tours when it veered into a dirt embankment, over ruts and rocks, and hit Joshua trees on Jan. 22. At one point, it rode the face of a small hill and was airborne before coming back on to the road and flipping on its side, according to records.

The passengers suffered injuries ranging from abrasions and ankle sprains to fractures, blunt force trauma and broken ribs. Shelley Ann Voges from Booneville, Indiana, was partially ejected and died. Her husband and son, who recently had moved west, also were on the trip.

The bus was heading to Grand Canyon West, about 2.5 hours from Las Vegas and outside the boundaries of the national park. The tourist destination is on the Hualapai reservation and is best known for the Skywalk, a glass bridge that juts out 70 feet (21 meters) from the canyon walls and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) below.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office released the crash report, body camera footage, photographs and 911 call recordings to The Associated Press in response to a public records request. The office didn't respond to additional questions about the report Wednesday.

Passengers told authorities that it appeared the driver possibly had fallen asleep and was driving too fast. The records also call into question whether the automatic engine brake was engaged as the bus traveled on a curve and slightly downhill.

Mohave County sheriff's Sgt. Dave Coffin noted speed limits of 45 mph posted along the road. The driver, Gary Griep, told authorities he was going no more than 40 mph, but the records say the GPS on the bus put the speed at 62 mph.

Griep said the engine brake, which helps slow and control the bus, was engaged, but two other bus drivers who were on tours in the area that day and stopped at the crash site said that didn't appear to be true.

The crash report also said there were no visible marks on the tires or in the embankment to indicate heavy braking or steering for at least 700 feet (213 meters). Only when the bus hit a raised embankment did it veer from its path, the report said.

The investigation has not been turned over to prosecutors, said Cara Engstom of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office is awaiting the results of a toxicology test on Griep and an autopsy report on Voges.

Passengers who had to crawl out of a rooftop hatch, the back door or large windows said they thought Griep might have fallen asleep. Griep told authorities he got at least eight hours of sleep the night before, doesn't drink alcohol and wasn't under the influence of any drugs. He said he sometimes coughed so hard his head hung low but he always kept his eyes on the road.

He attributed the crash to gusty winds that the National Weather Service said were 13 to 19 mph at the time.

Griep picked up passengers at hotels along the Las Vegas Strip that morning, took them to breakfast and the Hoover Dam and then headed toward the Grand Canyon Skywalk. As he came around a corner, he said the wind pushed the rear of the bus off the shoulder and into the embankment.

“Once it was in, I was fighting to get it back out, but once I did, it rolled over,” he said.

He told authorities he knew the road well and had made the trip hundreds of times. In his 20 years of driving buses, he said he never had another accident. He hung up abruptly Wednesday when reached by the AP.

Voges husband, Hubert, told authorities that passengers were tossed around the bus in the moments before it flipped, struggling to hold on, and screamed and cried. He said the trip was on the “bucket list” for his family, and he and Shelley Voges planned to return home the following day. He declined Wednesday to say more by phone.

Friends have said Shelley Voges, 53, was a sweet and compassionate woman.

Sheriff's officials noted that all of the seat belts were in the locked position and didn't appear to be worn. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

Two lawsuits have been filed against Comedy On Deck Tours over the fatal crash.

Four surviving passengers allege negligence on the part of the tour bus operator and Griep. The company has denied the allegations, according to court records, and didn't return a call Wednesday from the AP.

Justin Zarcone, a Las Vegas attorney who represents the tour bus company in one of the lawsuits, declined comment Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Investigation into deadly plane crash begins

    A small plane slammed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, late Tuesday, killing four, including a 2-year-old.

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Man who vandalized soldier’s Columbia home during protest is arrested, deputies say

    The vandalism happened in the neighborhood where a white soldier previously confronted a younger Black man.

  • May the 4th Be With You: 16 Hilarious ‘Star Wars’ Memes to Share

    May the 4th be with you! If you’re going to invent a holiday, you could do worse than combining “Star Wars” references and puns. Today is May 4, and Mark Hamill has previously prepared for the annual occasion on Twitter to avoid getting inundated with mentions, but we know it’s a trap! So, take the high ground and stand by, red leader, because if you think we haven’t found some of the best the internet has to offer today, then we find your lack of faith disturbing. Now if only Ryan Gosling were in “Star Wars” instead of Oscar Isaac: Happy #StarWarsDay! #MayThe4thBeWithYou. How are you celebrating today? Tweet us photos of your #MayThe4th cosplay, parties, food, and more! pic.twitter.com/VfSNS6mRoi — Nerdist (@nerdist) May 4, 2018 Here’s a famous motivational poster from one of the galaxy’s greatest minds: Some #Chewbacca wisdom on #StarWarsDay.#StarWars #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayTheForceBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/tTIIniPhks — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) May 4, 2018 Also Read: May the 4th Be With You: How 'Star Wars' Cast Members Celebrate Star Wars Day Catholics love “Star Wars” too: In a galaxy Far far away…At a time of oppression & gaslightingThe force is strong in our rebel allianceOur Jedi resistance will triumph May the force be with you#StarWarsDay#MayThe4thBeWithYou#MayTheFourthBeWithYou#MayTheForceBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/lIwTGzZtjg — 𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎 💗💜💙 (@Lady_Star_Gem) May 4, 2018 Don’t forget this classic “This is SportsCenter” commercial featuring Vader, Chewie, C-3PO and R2D2 at the newsdesk. Throwback to that time we let the droids in the office. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/5F1OJrow48 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2020 We can’t forget about Lucille Bluth telling young Annyong to check out the movie (RIP Jessica Walter): Go see a Star War #MayTheForceBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/OLcmCAEl30 — Arrested Development (@bluthquotes) May 4, 2018 Also Read: Watch 'Star Wars' Mashed Up With 'Arrested Development' Narrated by 'Solo' Director Ron Howard (Video) It’s hard to get a mane with this much shine: #MayThe4thBeWithYou …because you’re worth it.#StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/6dNsL0mrsn — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) May 4, 2018 The Pittsburgh Penguins have a new mascot: MAY THE PORGS BE WITH YOU#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/HWAmptYND5 — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 4, 2018 We give this good boy who went over to the dark side a 12/10: Happy Star Wars Day from Ti! #starwarsday #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #goldenretriever #starwarsdog #maytheforcebewithyou #maythe4thbewithyou #jedi Visit our shop at https://t.co/Tyb9lA4Ouo #dog #parody #usetheforce pic.twitter.com/XdPMHfkJPQ — AugieDoggy.com (@AugieDoggyPage) May 4, 2018 And this cat who likes cosplay: May the Force be with Mew!#MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWars pic.twitter.com/2IHX5JvPZL — Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) May 4, 2020 Here’s one for the math nerds who likely crossover with the biggest of the “Star Wars” nerds. Need I say more? #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/siZn3xa7BH — Brian Greene (@bgreene) May 4, 2020 Former New England Patriots player Julian Edelman for some reason photoshopped himself into famous moments of the movies: Julian Skywalker: Through the Years #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/NHQlCH6tae — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 4, 2020 And don’t worry, everyone in the galaxy is quarantining too: Happy Star Wars Day. From Coruscant to Tatooine everyone is social distancing and in quarantine. Even The Empire Stays Home. @allontheboard #StarWars #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayThe4th #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #HappyStarWarsDay #StayHome #May4th #allontheboard pic.twitter.com/RHrgpNLBiI — All On The Board (@allontheboard) May 4, 2020 Here’s Bob Belcher channeling Harrison Ford when he inevitably gets another call from Disney. Because god knows he was thrilled when they finally got them to kill off Han Solo. Harrison Ford if he’s asked to play Han Solo again. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/i9jKUJZbps — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) May 4, 2021 And here’s “The Mandalorian” director Robert Rodriguez playing guitar to a jamming Baby Yoda…I mean Grogu. Pro tip: He even has his own emoji you can use this year. I want to remind everyone again today that Grogu is real and is a great actor. He is very chill on set . ☺️🥺👏🏽 ❤️ #Grogu #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWars #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9Kz7st8Pij — Ash (@fluffybook) May 4, 2021 Meanwhile, Ben Schwartz is beeping with joy at this fan-made image that imagines BB-8 as his “Parks and Rec” character Jean-Ralphio. #MayThe4thBeWithYou Thank you to whoever made this. pic.twitter.com/HFto1f3Qkr — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 4, 2021 Read original story May the 4th Be With You: 16 Hilarious ‘Star Wars’ Memes to Share At TheWrap

  • ‘Tone deaf nonsense.’ KY State Police face backlash for post on gender, race.

    Kentucky State Police have been slammed for posting a photo to Facebook Tuesday that says “our color is gray” and “our gender is trooper,” as many have criticized those statements for being offensive to minorities and transgender people.

  • U.S. Space Command tracks Chinese rocket for uncontrolled re-entry from orbit

    Remnants of a large Chinese rocket launched last week are expected to plunge back through the atmosphere this weekend in an uncontrolled re-entry being tracked by U.S. Space Command, the U.S. military said on Wednesday. The Long March 5B rocket blasted off from China's Hainan island on April 29 carrying the Tianhe module, which contains what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent Chinese space station. The rocket's exact point of descent into Earth's atmosphere as it falls back from space "cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry," which is projected to occur around May 8, Space Command said in a statement posted online.

  • Cinco de Mayo's connection to anti-slavery in the U.S. is largely forgotten today

    Cinco de Mayo is marketed in the U.S. as a fun holiday for getting drunk and eating tacos. But its origins are linked to California Latinos who saw a battle in Mexico in 1862 as a victory for abolition during the Civil War.Why it matters: Protests around the death of George Floyd, which brought Latino and Black advocates together over the past year, have prompted a re-examination of this lesser-known piece of U.S. history.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Listen: I join Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano on his new podcast, "The Times: Daily news from the L.A. Times," this week to talk about it.Details: Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla and the victory of Mexico's ragtag army, made up largely of Indigenous soldiers, against the better equipped and trained French forces of Napoleon III.Spanish-language newspapers at the time showed Latinos in California were worried about Napoleon III's interests in helping the Confederacy, and they saw the win as a victory against slavery. The diverse coalition of Latinos from Mexico, Central America and South America had been brought to California because of the Gold Rush and were outspoken anti-slavery advocates.David Hayes-Bautista, author of El Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition, said for years Latinos celebrated the holiday with parades of people dressed in Civil War uniforms and gave speeches about how the Battle of Puebla was part of a larger struggle for abolition.Between the lines: The Mexican Revolution in the 1910s sparked a new wave of migration to the U.S., and Cinco de Mayo's abolitionist connections faded.Mexican Americans used the holiday as a David v. Goliath story of Indigenous people beating a European force as inspiration for fighting for civil rights.By the 1980s, corporations and beer companies had co-opted the day as a way to reach the growing U.S. Hispanic market.Boxing promoters also used the weekend near Cinco de Mayo to host big fights featuring popular Latino boxers of the moment.Don't forget: Cinco de Mayo isn't Mexican Independence Day. That's the 16th of September. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • New Hampshire couple viciously beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation

    The man and woman were bloodied and bruised near Miami Beach, and are still recovering from serious injuries.

  • Astrophysicist says there is only ‘one in several billion’ chance Chinese rocket will hit you

    China has ‘very different attitude’ to allowing uncontrolled rocket re-entry, expert says

  • Mississippi plane crash: Four dead after aircraft smashes into house

    Police did not specify whether deaths were of passengers or house residents

  • New DNA evidence could prove that a man was wrongly executed for murder, activists say

    New development in 1993 murder case might prove innocence of man put to death in 2017

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Child migrants: Massive drop in children held by border officials

    Thousands of migrant children were in US border custody in a surge of arrivals to the US-Mexico border.

  • CDC projects Covid surge in May due to ‘wildcard’ variants before ‘stark decline’ in cases come July

    ‘The models projected a sharp decline in cases by July 2021 and even faster decline if more people get vaccinated sooner,’ Dr Walensky says

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Influencer sparks outrage by putting down dog because he bit son and was ‘too old to rehome’

    YouTube influencer couple defends difficult decision regarding their pet

  • Liz Cheney takes aim at Trump and McCarthy in new op-ed, as ex-president endorses Stefanik to replace her

    Congresswoman says that GOP at ‘turning point’ over ex-president’s 2020 election lies

  • Senators surge to 5-1 victory over Canadiens

    Erik Brannstrom had three assists for his first career multi-point game, Shane Pinto scored his first NHL goal and the Ottawa Senators stalled Montreal’s playoff charge with a 5-1 win Wednesday. The Canadiens entered the game looking for their first four-game winning streak of the season after reeling off three straight come-from-behind victories. Montreal’s penchant for playing from behind hurt the club this time, however, as the speedy and determined Senators controlled much of the play and put the Habs away in the third period.

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign