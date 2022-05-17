Records: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting blind woman he met on dating app

A man was arrested in Phoenix and accused of assaulting a blind woman.

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a blind woman he met on a dating app early Sunday was arrested by Phoenix police.

According to Maricopa County Superior Court records, the woman invited 35-year-old Terrence Cooper to her apartment about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Cooper was drinking and became aggressive, the court records said. When the woman asked Cooper to leave, he refused and "grabbed the victim by her arm and threw her to the ground," according to the court documents.

The court records say Cooper grabbed the woman's phone and told her she could have it back if she had sex with him.

She was able to break free and escape out the front door of her apartment, court records said. Cooper then ran away and approached officers in the area and claimed that his belongings were stolen after hanging out with a blind woman, the court records stated.

In an interview with police, Cooper said he believed the woman was faking being blind to trick him and set him up, according to the court documents.

Cooper was arrested and booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of one count of sexual abuse, kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault and preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency.

Bond was set at $10,000 and a court date is scheduled for Friday.

