RECORDS: Suspect, victim pointed guns at each other before deadly Jefferson Twp. shooting

Aug. 10—New court documents say a shooting Friday in Jefferson Twp. took place as the shooter and the victim pointed guns at each other.

Vincent "Darnell" Redd Jr., 24, pleaded not guilty in Montgomery County Municipal Court to misdemeanor domestic violence. He's accused of pushing his girlfriend and causing an injury to her forehead.

A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office document filed with the case says Redd is also accused in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend's mother, identified in the document as Christal "Sharise" Russell, on the same day.

He has not been charged with Russell's death. Montgomery County Prosecutor Spokesman Greg Flannagan said the matter is being taken as an investigation by the Montgomery County Grand Jury, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they are continuing to investigate.

The court records say a witness reported that the incident started as Redd "was beating on" his girlfriend and their parents were called to the scene.

The narrative says her mother and his mother arrived at the house but were at first unable to get inside.

"(The witness) said Darnell was holding the door shut while he was still fighting with (his girlfriend)," the narrative says. "Darnell moved away from the door during the incident and Sharise entered the residence with a gun in her hand. (The witness) said Sharise and Darnell were pointing their guns at each other and Darnell fired three shots..."

The narrative says officials were able to view security camera footage that shows the Russell arriving at the home, holding a black handgun in her right hand and yelling to get inside.

"Sharise is pointing the gun toward the door as she continues to scream," the narrative says. "Sharise finally enters the door, followed by (the witness) and (Redd's mother), who had just arrived. Within seconds the gunshots are fired and (the witness) immediately runs outside."

The court records says the woman was shot twice and one bullet was fatal.

The report says Redd turned himself in at the Dayton Safety Building as authorities were investigating the shooting.

Records say that during an arraignment Monday he was granted release to pre-trial services and was ordered not to have contact with the girlfriend as a condition of bond.