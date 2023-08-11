Records:Suspectin stolen car chase that led to West Hartford fatal police shooting free on bond

Aug. 10—Authorities have not released the name of the West Hartford police officer or the person who was killed. State police and the Office of the Inspector General are investigating the shooting. Since 2021, the inspector general's office has been tasked with investigating police use-of-force incidents and will decide whether the shooting was justified.

During a news conference, West Hartford Police Chief Vernon Riddick said police on Tuesday were following a stolen car that was headed east on New Britain Avenue.

The car, which had two people inside, crashed near the South Street intersection after police put down stop sticks. Solsbury and the other occupant then got out of the car and tried to run away, Riddick said.

Police reports contained in the court file for Solsbury provide some details about what happened, but do not describe how the fatal shooting unfolded.

According to the reports, police were on New Britain Avenue around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday when they were notified of a Blue Hyundai Elantra that was confirmed stolen in the area of the Westfarms mall. Other officers reported over the radio that the car had been spotted on New Britain Avenue.

West Hartford Police Officer Alexis Marcelo wrote in a report that he put on his lights and siren and headed east on the avenue when another officer radioed that he had "successfully deployed the stop sticks."

At the South Street intersection, Marcelo and another officer saw that the car had crashed into another vehicle. Police reported over the radio that one of the suspects had been seen fleeing into the woods, he wrote in the report. He went into the woods where he heard another officer giving Solsbury commands.

Marcelo then went up to Solsbury and handcuffed him, he wrote in his report.

Solsbury was taken to Hartford Hospital after complaining of hurting his back, according to Marcelo's report, but once there he refused treatment.

Solsbury told police he was a passenger in the stolen vehicle and did not know the driver, according to the reports.

The reports also indicate two investigators from the inspector general's office interviewed Solsbury, but the reports do not detail what was discussed.

While Solsbury was apprehended, the other person was spotted at the Town Fair Tire on New Britain Avenue, where he was fighting with an employee inside a car, Riddick said.

Riddick said a K-9 officer told the employee to back off and the police dog got in the car with the suspect, Riddick said. The officer then got in the car to get his dog and arrest the person. While the officer was in the car, the driver took off, hitting a police cruiser and a bystander's car, Riddick said.

Riddick said the officer inside the car shot the driver, who ignored his commands to stop. The vehicle then crashed into a telephone pole, the police chief said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where they died, police said.

"The officer involved in this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation," West Hartford Police Capt. Daniel Moffo said.