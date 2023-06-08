Records: Woman bought gun after previous altercation with neighbor she’s accused of killing

The Ocala community is honoring the life of a local mother who was shot and killed in front of one of her children as the woman who pulled the trigger sits in jail.

Reports released Thursday document tension building between the two women over the past year.

Newly released 911 calls also offer a clearer picture of the events from the day when Susan Lorincz called 911 claiming she felt threatened because kids were trespassing on her property. By the time police got to her home, they said Ajike Owens had already been shot.

In a 911 call, a frantic Lorincz tells dispatchers Owens was screaming at her from outside her door.

“I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I just grabbed my gun and shot at the door! I thought she was gonna kill me.”

According to court records, Lorincz bought a gun after a different fight with Owens a year ago. The records also show Lorincz looked up Stand Your Ground laws around the time of the shooting and the day she was arrested.

Deputies said she also admitted to calling the neighborhood kids the N-word.

Deputies said Lorincz shot Owens through her front door after Lorincz yelled at Owens’ kids, swung at them with an umbrella and threw objects at them for playing in a yard next to her home.

On Thursday, Lorincz faced a judge for the first time. She’s being held on a manslaughter charge.

Lorincz did not have a bond set on Thursday. A judge will decide the amount in a future hearing.

Meanwhile, Marion County is preparing to honor Owens’ life at a church Thursday a day after more intimate ceremonies were held by the football team her kids played with.

