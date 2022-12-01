Records: Woman tied to chase through Charlotte involved in another stolen car case

The woman involved in a high-speed car chase over the summer is now being connected to another stolen car case.

The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the chase. His sister, Christa Harding, was also charged in connection to the incident.

Channel 9 obtained court documents that show Christa Harding is also accused of stealing a car on Saturday. According to the records, officers responded to a suspicious person call in South End. The documents show she was there with a car that had previously been reported stolen, along with its keys. When officers asked Harding who she was, she gave them a fake name and birthdate, the records show.

She’s being charged with two felonies in the incident: Larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

NEW: Per @StolpWSOC9 - Christa Harding, the sister of Tyler Harding, both of whom police say were involved in that memorable high speed chase thru Charlotte this summer, is now charged with stealing another car. @wsoctv



Previous coverage: https://t.co/B9RLKB1zB9 pic.twitter.com/y0oI7x17Dp — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 1, 2022

It’s the second time in fewer than six months that Channel 9 has reported on Harding’s involvement with a stolen vehicle.

During the July 6 chase, Harding was spotted by Chopper 9 Skyzoom when she got out of a white pickup truck after Tyler allegedly jumped out, stealing another car. According to a report from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, that pickup truck was the second stolen vehicle Christa was accused of occupying that day. The police report says Christa was “a passenger in a stolen Jeep Cherokee” before becoming a passenger in the stolen Chevrolet Silverado.

After Tyler allegedly stole another getaway vehicle, the pickup slowly crashed into a parked car at a Walmart on South Tryon Street. Police say Christa “failed to remain on scene [or] provide information, and fled into the Walmart.”

CMPD officers found Christa inside the store and took her into custody. The police report says Christa allegedly tried to get into the car her brother took, but she wasn’t able to because of the police response.

In the July case, she’s facing charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and hit and run - passenger.

