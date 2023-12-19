The recount for Virginia's 82nd House District drew dozens of volunteers and observers

The registrar’s office on North Market Street in Petersburg hummed with activity Tuesday morning as dozens of people gathered to conduct the recount for the Virginia House of Delegates 82nd district.

Democratic candidate Kimberly Pope Adams won the right to a state-funded recount after she came up short 78 votes in her bid to unseat Republican incumbent Kim Taylor in November.

The registrar’s office was set up with about 10 folding tables, each with two election recount workers and two observers – one from each political party – with more observers waiting in the wings as alternates if needed. Attorneys for both candidates were present to ensure the process ran smoothly and by the book.

Ballots were delivered to the registrar’s office, in manila envelopes inside of locked boxes, by the clerk’s office Tuesday morning and the recount was officially underway by 8:30 a.m. By 10:30, workers had completed the recount for five of the city’s seven wards. And by roughly 2 p.m., the Petersburg branch of the recount was finished. Three other localities conducted their recount on the same date – Surrey, Dinwiddie, and Prince George.

The recount results won’t be released until after a Wednesday morning hearing in the Dinwiddie County Circuit Court. Some ballots may need to be hand counted.

The process

In Petersburg, the counting machines started empty. Manila envelopes filled with ballots were taken from inside of the locked boxes and opened at each table where two workers and two observers were present. The ballots were removed from their manilla envelope, and each was shown to observers before it was fed into the counting machine.

Once counting was complete, ballots were taken from inside the machine and the poll tape was printed from the machine and checked. The ballots were put back into manilla envelopes, secured in locked boxes and sent back to the circuit court, where they will become property of the court and will be kept for two years before they are destroyed.

Attorneys for both candidates looked over the machines and envelopes each time the process started anew and observed the transport of the ballots from one vessel to another.

Rev. John Conwell, a first-time election observer, was one of about a dozen who were asked to witness the process by Kimberly Pope-Adams. Conwell said he didn’t witness any friction between observers despite different political leanings and noted that the process, overall, ran smoothly.

“If something was wrong with the ballot, the machine would kick it out,” he said.

Ballots are often rejected by the machine if the voter didn’t fill in the oval next to the candidate’s name properly. If that’s the case, a recount worker would review the ballot and record the information to be presented to the judge.

Smooth democracy

“When I started as an election judge three years ago, I said our (election) system is one of the safest in world,” said Jacquelyn Bailey-Kidd, another observer for the Democratic Party. “I said that as an American, not as a Democrat or Republican but as an American.”

Near the end of the count, at around 1 p.m., only a skeleton crew remained. Most of the workers and observers had left once they had finished counting their assigned ward.

“It was a smooth process and we’re excited that so many people got to participate in the democratic process, as a part of this.” Aaron Mukerjee, an attorney for Kimberly Pope Adams, said. “I think it’s good for democracy that we’re ensuring that every valid vote gets counted.”

Del. Kim Taylor’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Democracy in action: A look inside the 82nd District recount