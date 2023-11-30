Recounts ordered in Las Cruces and Hatch school board election

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

On Nov. 28, the New Mexico State Canvassing Board, in charge of certifying the 2023 local election results, ordered recounts in both Las Cruces and Hatch school board races.

State election law requires an automatic recount if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 1%. The Las Cruces school board race resulted in a 0.75 margin difference while the Hatch race resulted in a 0.78 margin.

In Las Cruces, the District 5 position had incumbent Carol Cooper and Ed Frank tied at 31% where Frank led by 31 votes. Total votes cast in this race were 4,168.

For the at-large school board seat in Hatch, Richard Marquez led by 21% of the vote and had obtained 219 votes while Joaquin Legarreta and Reynaldo Gonzales were tied at 17% with 177 votes and 171 votes respectively.

“Every New Mexican should have the highest level of confidence in these official election results and in the conduct of the recently completed statewide Regular Local Election,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver in a release.

“Hearty thanks to all the election administrators and poll workers across New Mexico who conducted this election with the efficiency and integrity for which they’re known, and I want to thank all the voters who turned out to make their voices heard.”

The recount for both races will take place on Dec.4 starting at 9 a.m. at the Doña Ana County Elections Warehouse located at 2480 Lakeside Dr. in Las Cruces.

About 22,000 voters, 18%, turned out this election cycle out of 122,307 eligible voters in Doña Ana County.

Official 2023 local election results can be found here.

Ernesto Cisneros is a reporting fellow with the UNM/NM Local News Fund program. He covers education for the Sun-News and can be reached at ECisneros@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter at @_ernestcisneros.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Recounts ordered in Las Cruces and Hatch school board elections