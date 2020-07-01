Who Will Recover Faster From the Virus? Europe or the U.S.?

A masked worker at a restaurant on May 11, 2020, after shops reopened in Munich. (Laetitia Vancon/The New York Times)

BRUSSELS — After the devastating financial crisis of 2008-09, the United States recovered much more quickly than Europe, which suffered a double-dip recession. This time, many economists say that Europe may have the edge.

The main reason America did well was the rapid response of the government and the flexible nature of the U.S. economy, quick both to fire workers but also to hire them again. Europe, with built-in social insurance, tries to keep workers from layoffs through subsidies to employers, making it harder to fire and more expensive to rehire.

But this is a different kind of collapse, a mandated shutdown in response to a pandemic, driving down both supply and demand simultaneously. And that difference creates the possibility that the European response, freezing the economy in place, might work better this time.

“It’s an important debate,” said Jean Pisani-Ferry, a senior economist with Bruegel in Brussels and the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “This isn’t a normal recession, and there’s a lot you don’t know, especially if the virus comes back.”

By now, the coronavirus has turned the world into a giant laboratory of competing systems, each with its own way of fighting the virus and mitigating its economic damage. The contrast between Europe and the United States has been particularly stark.

Much of Europe resorted to strict lockdowns that mostly beat back the virus but capsized economies. In the United States, President Donald Trump has prioritized getting the economy moving even as infections multiply.

Nearly everywhere governments had to step in with support as the emphasis shifted to relief and recovery. The common denominator is debt. The International Monetary Fund is forecasting that global debt will increase this year by 19% relative to gross domestic product.

But the contrast is not only about different systems. It is also about different wagers on how the pandemic will proceed — which will make all the difference to how long government relief can be sustained.

Already the different approaches are yielding different outcomes, not only in terms of infections and deaths — where the United States leads the world — but also jobs, with unemployment soaring in U.S. while it remains largely stable in Europe.

The United States has provided an early burst of funds for taxpayers and company support but is effectively leaving it up to the market to reallocate jobs.

European governments, faced with an artificial shutdown, rather than a traditional fiscal crisis, have chosen to try to “freeze” their economies, in the hope of resuming them quickly.

They have bet on a fairly rapid recovery, opting to try to preserve jobs as much as possible through wage subsidies, often up to 80% of salary, and for part-time work.

But if the pandemic goes on too long, or returns in an extended second wave, European governments are unlikely to extend such support for much longer.

Already, said Pisani-Ferry, “everyone is pulling back a bit.” Some plans were very generous, and “there is a question of balance — you want to avoid fraud and avoid companies keeping people on furlough if there’s no chance of rehiring them.”

Many European countries have adopted what is known in Germany as “kurzarbeit,” in which firms promise not to lay anyone off but to share the work, while the government makes up much of the lost income.

“So far Europe is doing quite well, with a huge increase in unemployment in the U.S. and not so much here,” said Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, an economic think tank.

“If what we see is temporary, if we return to an economic system much like before, then kurzarbeit is the right response,” he said. “But if you think there will be longer-lasting shifts, if you need to reallocate, then the U.S., which is more agile, may be better off.”

Initial U.S. spending was massive — up to $2.7 trillion in March and April (about 13% of gross domestic product) to provide economic relief to individuals, firms and states. It was the largest economic stimulus in American history. It was also several times bigger than Europe’s package, which in France, for example, was only 2%, Pisani-Ferry said.

Still, “the European response was better — simpler and more effective in terms of the use of public funds,” he said.