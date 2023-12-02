RECOVERED: Additional details released in Wendy Pullins’ death

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Friday revealed they believe they have found the remains of Ahwahnee resident Wendy Pullins.

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese says it was always the top priority to find Wendy and bring her home to her family.

“The main focus, even after the apprehension of Mr. Bolton, was to find Wendy. It was to make sure that we did everything we could to locate her and that we could bring that closure, and could bring that to the family.”

Sheriff Briese, alongside law enforcement and tribal partners at a press conference Friday afternoon, said the accused killer, 42-year-old Justin Bolton, killed Pullins and loaded her body into her red Jeep.

He says the man then dropped her body down an embankment near Midpines in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest.

“On Wednesday, Nov. 29, detectives along with search and rescue teams, cadaver dogs, located evidence and the human remains of Wendy Pullins in this area,” said Sheriff Briese.

The sheriff says Bolton would then take Pullins’ car to Miwok tribal land, where he would leave it.

The vehicle would later be discovered by three unnamed individuals, who began to drive it around Mariposa before they discovered it belonged to the missing woman.

“Rather than to call the sheriff’s office, those individuals painted the Jeep green, and then they dumped it,” explained Sheriff Briese.

More details were also released Friday in the death of Wendy Pullins.

Sheriff Briese says the woman was staying with a friend on allotment land down Stumpfield Mountain Road in Mariposa County on June 15.

Bolton also lived on that allotment land, and became enraged with Pullins after he suspected she may have something to do with his brother’s death.

“Mr. Bolton received information that he believed Wendy may have information or been involved in the death of Mr. Bolton’s older brother James Allen,” said Briese.

The sheriff says Bolton then became enraged and started to assault Wendy.

He says the man beat her to death.

Through evidence, new information, and wire taps, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the California DOJ and other law enforcement partners, uncovered an escape plan for Bolton to flee Mariposa County.

They would track him down and arrest him in Mendocino County Nov. 13.

Bolton will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on Feb. 20, and he is charged with the murder of Wendy Pullins.

If found guilty he could face life in prison.

