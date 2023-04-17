Recovered Stolen Car Can’t Be Fixed

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is the problem with rampant car theft…

A man in Portland, Oregon is hopping mad at the “chuckles” who stole his Hyundai on Super Bowl Sunday because it’s still broken. The vehicle was recovered by police later the same day but thanks to so many Hyundais and Kias getting swiped constantly in the city, not to mention in other parts of the country, replacement parts are still on backorder.

Learn about the man in Portland who helps find stolen cars in his spare time here.

Sadly, this doesn’t surprise us one bit. Plenty of car parts are difficult to get these days, thanks to shortages we were told over and over were caused by the covid pandemic. Scratch that, they were caused by the Ukraine War. Now it’s rampant theft. Who knows what the excuse/reason will be next.

Actually, we believe the theft excuse more than the others. After all, some Hyundais and Kias are ridiculously easy to steal. It’s so easy a 10-year-old with a phone charger can do it, and they have. While most Kias and Hyundais are piles of rubbish which won’t fetch much on the black market, except maybe if they’re selling those parts that are in short supply, they sure come in handy for committing other crimes.

The guy whose Hyundai was swiped laments the fact his might’ve been used to “shoot up a neighborhood” or do something else violent. It could’ve been used as a getaway vehicle for shoplifting, stealing other vehicles, or maybe the daily rioting in downtown Portland (we’re joking, kind of).

Since Kias and Hyundais are everywhere, they blend in unlike Hellcats and other flashy vehicles. That helps criminals not attract the attention of the cops. Plus, they can sneak up on rivals without being noticed.

If you have a Kia or Hyundai, both companies are working on a fix for the engine immobilizer issue that affects certain models. You might want to think about getting extra security features installed as well. We’d recommend some, but as soon as we do the criminals will be figuring out how to get around those. Good luck.

Story continues

Source: KPTV

Image via Facebook

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.