Recovering boats left derelict by Hurricane Ian
Staci Stevens' boat business in St. James City, Florida, went from recreational to recovery after Hurricane Ian crashed onshore in late September. Now, the only fishing being done is by cranes fishing badly-damaged boats out of her marina, which has become a boat emergency room. Florida's Fish & Wildlife Commission says there are more than 700 derelict boats along the Gulf Coast, but only two-thirds have been removed. Correspondent Omar Villafranca reports.