Recovering together: Substance abuse program aims to save Newfoundland pony population

GARDNER - When Emily Aho bought a pony in 2009 as a companion for her horse, she didn’t realize the ride she was saddling up for.

“I had no idea what I purchased until someone told me what I had,” said Aho, who had unknowingly bought one of the last remaining of an endangered breed — the Newfoundland pony.

There are only 50 of these ponies in the United States and approximately 500 to 600 worldwide. Aho is the director of the Newfoundland Pony Conservation Center, which works to preserve the breed and educate the public while ensuring the ponies in their care go to good homes.

“As I learned about the cause, they just kept finding us,” said Aho. Taking in ponies soon left Aho running a sanctuary for the animals, which in turn meant she needed a place to keep them. When the pandemic led to the shutdown of their original farm, the animals in her care needed a new home.

Enter Carl E. Dahl House at Evergreen Grove.

A symbiotic goal

Dahl House is a therapeutic farm in Gardner treating those suffering from substance abuse through caring for animals and crops on the farm. Both inpatients and outpatients are responsible for a number of animals on the property, including turkeys, donkeys, horses and llamas.

“For the guys who live at the house, caring for the animals gives them a reason to get out of bed in the morning, a sense of purpose,” said Shawn Hayden of Dahl House. “It’s therapy that doesn’t feel like therapy and that’s the magic behind it. Just two people talking while caring for an animal or mending a fence.”

From left, Emily and George Aho (Newfoundland Pony Conservation Center), Shawn Hayden (Dahl House) and Breanna Murphy, therapeutic farm assistant, watch as Erik, 18, and other Newfoundland ponies eat their lunch of hay.

The Gardner location was purchased in 2021 and opened in November 2022, and that was when Aho connected with Dahl House as a potential home for the Newfoundlands, who have fit right in. “We found we could meet a symbiotic goal for animals and people,” said Aho.

“They’re the perfect horse for these programs,” said Hayden, praising the breed’s docile and affectionate temperament that makes them more approachable than other horses to those who may not have any initial experience with equines. “They actually want to cuddle with people, which I’ve never seen in any other equine breeds.”

Currently, nine ponies live at Dahl House, while Aho has another two in her care. She regularly visits the farm to teach patients proper equine handling and body language and said watching them connect with the ponies is a moving experience.

“It’s so powerful when they see the different roles in the herd and develop these great relationships with these animals,” she said.

Walking genetic time capsules

What many don’t realize is that the animals that helped humans originally settle the Eastern Seaboard were not horses but ponies, said Aho. Being more sure-footed and able to navigate difficult terrain as well as better suited to carrying and pulling loads, ponies were invaluable to settlers.

Aho said that the ancestors of the Newfoundland brought over from England were the ones that helped people settle the Massachusetts area. “These guys are walking genetic time capsules from 400 years ago,” she said.

The breed as it is known today came about from a population that roamed the island of Newfoundland. As farming equipment came to replace them, many ponies ended up being sent to meat-processing plants in Quebec, reducing what had once been a population in the thousands to less than 600 animals, with less than half of those being of breeding age.

The goal of the Newfoundland Pony Conservation Center is to form a network on foster farms through adoptions and leases, providing a good home for each pony but also keeping the farms in contact to continue breeding efforts.

Only 40 foals were born worldwide last year, which was still a good year, said Aho, compared to the 10 to 30 of previous years. That being said, the Newfoundland is still behind other equines by an order of magnitude, some of which produce as many as 30,000 a year.

Four of the expected births this year will be in the United States, two of which are at Dahl House, and will be the first ponies born on the property.

Recovering together

Patients are not the only ones recovering at Dahl House. Some of the ponies have come from abusive situations and have had to learn how to trust in people again.

George Aho, president of the Newfoundland Pony Conservation Center, is greeted by coffee-cup curious Newfoundland ponies Shandy, 20, and Clipper, 5.

Smokey was one such pony, named for his unusual coat that changes color from white to black. Initially fearful of people, Smokey found a friend at Dahl House in fellow herd member Eric, who would stay at his shoulder and keep him calm. “He was (Smokey’s) emotional support pony,” said Aho.

With care from both human and equine farm residents, Smokey soon came out of his shell. “He’s now the herd mentor,” said Aho. “He’s the first to greet people and the herd follows his lead. He was healed at the Dahl House.”

