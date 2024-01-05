Recovery of 2 found dead in Interior Alaska vehicle complicated by poor weather, troopers say

Jan. 5—Alaska State Troopers said two people were found dead in their vehicle on the Steese Highway in Interior Alaska late Wednesday but bad weather is making it difficult to recover their bodies.

Troopers on Friday said they were working with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to reach the vehicle, which is located near Eagle Summit on the highway. Troopers and transportation officials located the vehicle late Wednesday and confirmed there were two people inside, according to an email Friday from troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel.

"Due to extreme weather conditions, recovery of the vehicle has been impossible," McDaniel wrote. "Crews are working to reach the vehicle today."

No additional information was immediately available.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a special weather statement cautioning of high winds through Thursday for a broad area of the Interior, including the Eagle Summit area. The forecast called for winds from 25 to 35 mph, gusting to 45 mph, expected to "result in areas of blowing and drifting snow creating dangerous travel conditions along the Dalton, Steese and Elliott highways due to low visibility and drifting snow."

As of Friday morning, a 13-mile section of the Steese Highway was closed around Eagle Summit, according to the Alaska 511 road conditions site. The road was described as "impassable" in that area with winds to 55 mph and a temperature of 17 below.

Circle is located along the Yukon River at one end of the 150-mile Steese Highway that runs from Fox just north of Fairbanks. About 75 people live there.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.