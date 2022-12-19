Recovery in Asia M&A, stuck at 8-year-lows, rests on macro conditions

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai
Kane Wu
·3 min read

By Kane Wu

(Reuters) - Stronger Asia-Pacific mergers and acquisitions activity next year depends on improving macroeconomic conditions, after 2022 deals were held at eight-year lows by financing costs, weak equity markets and China's pandemic controls, dealmakers said.

Deals are set to revive slowly as companies and funds watch out for easier macroeconomic conditions, they said. Hopes that Chinese companies will return to the market have strengthened.

"We expect more certainty around interest rates, inflation, geopolitics and the commodities cycle to emerge from the second quarter onwards," said Raghav Maliah, Hong Kong-based global vice-chairman of Goldman Sachs's investment banking division.

"This will provide a more stable backdrop for the return of a more robust M&A market," said Maliah.

Deals involving Asia-Pacific companies from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 were valued at $1 trillion, down 41% from 2021's full-year number and set to be the lowest since 2014, preliminary Refinitiv data showed. Deals in private equity, a major M&A driver, amounted to $139 billion as of Dec. 15, down 52% on all of 2021.

Globally, record rises in U.S interest rates coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war, which sparked a sell-off in commodities and public equities markets, have battered transactions. Buyers are struggling to obtain leverage financing, which is especially crucial for buyout deals, dealmakers said.

"Banks' ability to write big-size checks is still much challenged," said Samson Lo, UBS's co-head of Asia-Pacific M&A. "A couple of factors for it to happen: interest rates have to start normalizing and equity markets need to be better."

He said large transactions would be hard to put together in the first half of 2023 due to valuations and the difficulty in obtaining suitable financing.

Sale of a minority stake in Vietnamese education firm Nguyen Hoang Group has been paused, because bids came short of the valuation expectation of $1 billion, Reuters reported this month.

Toshiba Corp, however, said on Dec. 16 it would aim to reach a deal with potential partners as soon as possible in what would be a $16 billion buyout of the Japanese conglomerate, as sources said the group's preferred bidder was moving closer to securing financing.

India stood out to be the only major Asia-Pacific market to record growth, with total M&A deal value so far up 33% on 2021, at $164 billion. A big contribution to that was a $40 billion acquisition by India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, of its biggest shareholder in the country's biggest-ever deal.

An improvement in Asian equity capital market volumes from three-year lows will also help M&A deals, dealmakers said.

HOPES ON CHINA

The value of deals in China, Asia's biggest M&A market, fell to a nine-year low of $352.7 billion, down 39%, after the country's severe COVID-19 restrictions, which abruptly ended earlier this month, stymied economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.

As the country eases pandemic measures, bankers and lawyers expect pent-up demand to emerge for local transactions and lead to a recovery in cross-border deals.

Thomas Chou, co-head of Asia private equity group at law firm Morrison Foerster, said reopening and recovery would be accompanied by a notable pick-up in acquisitions and expansions in China's consumer, manufacturing, materials and industrial sectors.

Chinese companies are also showing renewed interest in Australian targets, including natural resources and agricultural assets, amid hopes that a diplomatic thaw between the two countries will yield more deals next year.

Amit Khattar, Asia-Pacific head of Deutsche Bank's investment bank unit, said there was also substantial appetite for global deals with China links in the logistics, renewables-transition, electric-vehicles and high-end manufacturing sectors. Interest had dimmed for pure China deals, however, he said.

Elsewhere in the region, takeovers of listed companies in Australia, activist-driven transactions in Japan and sales of digital infrastructure assets in Southeast Asia would also drive deals next year, bankers said.

(Reporting by Kane Wu, Additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ may unwind ultra-easy policy in 2023, nearly half of economists say: Reuters poll

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) could unwind its ultra-loose monetary policy between March and October next year, according to almost half the economists in a Reuters poll on Monday, much sooner than predicted in previous projections. Of 26 economists polled, 11 expect the central bank will unwind its ultra-loose policy between March and October, the Dec. 8-15 poll found. Half, or 13, said the BOJ wouldn't scale back until 2024 or later and two still expect the next move to be more easing of policy.

  • Nike Stock Among 2023 'Highest Conviction' Picks By UBS Ahead Of Quarterly Results

    Nike stock has rallied nicely off lows ahead of its upcoming earnings report, but it's getting some resistance at a key level.

  • China Stocks Erase Rally as Covid Woes Outweigh Policy Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks saw volatile trading Monday as growing disruptions from Covid outbreaks offset the boost from a key policy meeting where authorities pledged growth support. Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users to Decide If He Should Step DownTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentThe Ha

  • India’s Economic Activity Looks Set to Slow as Resilience Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users to Decide If He Should Step DownTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentAlthoug

  • Kyiv completely resumes heating supply

    The heating supply, which was damaged after a Russian large-scale missile attack on 16 December, has been completely resumed in Kyiv now. Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram Quote: "The city is resuming the operation of all services after the latest attacks.

  • Exclusive-L3Harris nears $4.7 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

    L3Harris Technologies Inc is nearing a $4.7 billion deal to acquire U.S. rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, 10 months after the latter's $4.4 billion sale to Lockheed Martin Corp fell through, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Lockheed Martin walked away from its deal with Aerojet in February after antitrust regulators sued to block it, arguing that allowing the El Segundo, California-based company to be taken over by its biggest customer would have severely disadvantaged Lockheed Martin's rivals. L3Harris is a defense contractor that is mostly a competitor rather than a customer of Aerojet.

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown leaves possibility of crypto ban open as momentum builds for stronger regulation

    "Crypto doesn’t get a free pass because it’s bright and shiny," said the Senate banking chairman Sunday.

  • Wartime Christmas tree on display in Mykolaiv, Ukraine

    STORY: The tree was created above the monument to Saint Nicholas that was protectively covered with sandbags in the beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine.Camouflage nets were created by volunteers and will be sent to the soldiers fighting on the frontlines when the holidays are over.Forty-year-old resident Natalia Popova came to see the tree and said "We want to celebrate not only Christmas and New Year, but we also want to celebrate victory.”Mykolaiv had been a target for constant Russian shelling until Ukraine retook Kherson in November and moved the frontline further away from the city.

  • Oil Advances on China’s Growth Pledge and US Move to Refill SPR

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the week’s open following a pledge from China to revive consumption as Covid Zero is abandoned and a plan from the Biden administration to begin refilling the nation’s strategic crude reserves.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users to Decide If He Should Step DownTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Ca

  • Stock market worries, crypto fallout, and doubts of a Santa Claus rally top week ahead

    Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, SBF's trial, crypto winter, high inflation, a looming recession, and crime killing retail come like coal in one's stocking.

  • Ford Settled Dozens of Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7 Billion Verdict

    The auto maker, expected to argue for a new trial in a Georgia case that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict, says its millions of Super Duty trucks are safe.

  • Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly trying to break into police station with chainsaw

    A chainsaw-wielding man was arrested on Sunday evening after allegedly trying to break into the Cohasset police station and cut through a security door.

  • Asian markets sink under global recession fears

    Asian stock markets fell again Monday as investors wrestled with fears the Federal Reserve and European central banks might be willing to cause a recession to crush inflation.

  • Asian Equities Fall on Rates Outlook; Yen Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks retreated as the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising rates reduced the appetite for riskier assets. The yen stabilized after speculation that a shift is on the horizon for Japan’s monetary regime fueled early gains.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users to Decide If He Should Step DownTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArg

  • LA taps hotel rooms as estimated 40,000 people live homeless

    The new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said Sunday her administration will start moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new program that launches Tuesday. Bass told NBC's “Meet the Press” host, Chuck Todd, that her plan to move homeless people into rooms immediately will not “address everybody, but it is going to address, hopefully, a significant number.” On her first day as mayor of Los Angeles, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness.

  • Collaborator caught in Kherson Oblast who served as "chairman of village council" during occupation

    In Kherson Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] have detained a resident who, during the Russian occupation, took the post of the so-called "Chairman of the Novoraisk village council". Source: SSU Department in Kherson Oblast Quote: "In the village of Novoraisk, Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast, during stabilisation measures, SSU officers detained a resident.

  • Oil climbs on optimism over China's demand recovery

    Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China's reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.89 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.8%. China, the world's top crude oil importer and No. 2 oil consumer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions.

  • Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says

    The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o