Recovery begins in Tennessee after tornadoes kill 6, including toddler

Tennessee residents were left picking up the pieces of wrecked homes Sunday after tornadoes ripped through the state on Saturday, killing at least six people.

The storms killed three people in Montgomery County, near the Kentucky state line, and three people in northern Nashville, authorities said. On Sunday, the victims in Nashville were identified as Joseph Dalton, 37; Floridema Gabriel Perez, 31; and her son, Anthony Elmer Mendez, 2.

Dalton was hunkering down inside his mobile home when the storm picked it up and dropped in on Perez’s residence, according to Nashville police. Two other children, one in each home, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported six tornado tracks across central Tennessee, and the National Weather Service said it was sending teams out Sunday to investigate the exact paths.

Around 40,000 customers remained without power across the state on Sunday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

In Montgomery County, the 170,000-person county seat of Clarksville experienced the worst of the storm. Some homes were reduced to piles of rubble, while pieces of still-standing residences were ripped off and tossed across town.

“We mourn the lives lost and ask that everyone continue to follow guidance from local and state officials,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement.

